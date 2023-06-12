Kabale University student knocked dead by speeding car

A year two Agribusiness student at Kabale University was on Monday afternoon knocked dead by a speeding car as he returned from doing internship.

The police spokesperson for Kigezi region Elly Maate identified the deceased as 23-year-old Joab Arinda, a resident of Nyakambu Cell in the Southern division of Kabale Municipality.

“The police in Kabale reports a hit and run fatal accident involving a grey Toyota Premio that was being driven by an unknown driver and pedestrian Arinda. The accident happened on at about 2:30pm at Kitumba Trading Center along the Kabale-Katuna Road,” Maate explained.

According to police, the victim was knocked as while crossing the road after coming from Datics farm which is on the left side as you face the Katuna border direction.

The speeding killer vehicle was coming from Katuna to Kabale Municipality.

The victim was first rushed to Rushoroza Hospital in Kabale Town where he died from.

“The cause of the accident is not yet established and inquiries are still at hand,” police said.

On Monday afternoon, the accident scene was visited by traffic officers from Kabale police station before the body was transferred to Kabale Referral Hospital for postmortem.

Still on Monday, a traffic case had been recorded at Kabale police station, Maate added.

Although the Kabale University public relations officer Godfrey Sempungu said that he was in touch with the database department of the institution to establish the actual details of the deceased, the university guild president Diaz Drake confirmed that the deceased is a year two student doing a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness.