Kabale water officer interdicted over alleged mismanagement and fraudulent activities

The Kabale District Water Officer, Ms Patience Aharinta Twine, has been interdicted over allegations of mismanagement of projects, delaying payments for completed projects, influence peddling, and conflicts of interest in the procurement process for water projects.

The interdiction letter, signed by Kabale's Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Robert Mugabe, dated April 3, also accuses Ms Aharinta Twine of misleading the District Council into approving over Shs155m for the construction of the already existing Rukurura Water Project.

Additionally, her poor management of the Buramba Water Project, located in Butanda Sub-County, is under scrutiny. She has been instructed to hand over her office to the Assistant Engineering Officer, Mr Baram Anyijukire, by April 7.

“In accordance with Section (F-S) of the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders 2021, you have been interdicted from your duties as Water Officer for Kabale District Local Government, effective April 7, for a period of six months. This action is based on allegations of mismanagement of capital projects for the 2024/2025 financial year, delays in payments for completed projects from 2023/2024, as well as accusations of influence peddling and conflicts of interest, among others,” reads part of the letter.

During her interdiction, Ms Aharinta Twine is prohibited from leaving the country without prior permission, will receive half of her basic salary monthly, and is barred from visiting the office premises without authorization. The allegations will be investigated by competent authorities, whose findings will determine the next step.

Despite several attempts to contact Ms Aharinta Twine for a comment on the matter, she did not respond to repeated calls from the reporter.

Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Nyakahuma, has instructed the Criminal Investigations Department at Kabale Police Station and the Internal Security Officer to investigate multiple fraud cases within the district’s water sector.

Mr Nyakahuma has also called for a technical explanation from the Kabale Chief Administrative Officer regarding how two ghost projects in the water sector were included in the district’s budget and approved.

In his letter, Mr Nyakahuma highlighted a fraudulent scheme involving the Rukurura Gravity Flow Scheme, which was presented as a new project despite already being functional.

He wrote, “I wish to bring your attention to a situation where an accomplice manipulated the 2024/2025 budget to include a ghost water project called the Rukurura Gravity Flow Scheme, valued at Shs 155 million.”

According to a letter from the Diocese of Kigezi, dated March 31, the Rukurura Gravity Flow Scheme is an existing, fully functioning project in Butanda Sub-County, Kabale District, and is managed by an active user committee. This mirrors a similar situation in the 2022/2023 financial year, when Shs 127.44 million was allocated to the Burambira Gravity Flow Scheme, a ghost project that was already completed, fully operational, and managed by the Diocese of Kigezi."

Kaharo Sub-County. That project, too, was a ghost project, as it had already been completed and was functioning, constructed and managed by the Diocese of Kigezi."



