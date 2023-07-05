Kabalega airport opening delayed

The eagerly-awaited completion and operationalisation of Kabalega International Airport in Hoima District, western Uganda, have encountered unexpected delays, pushing the opening date to October.

Initially scheduled for June, the project faced setbacks due to various challenges, including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airport’s construction, undertaken by a joint venture of Israeli-British firms known as Shikun & Binui International (SBI/Colas Limited), commenced in 2018 with hopes of timely delivery.

However, Covid-19 safety protocols necessitated a reduction in on-site workforce, resulting in a slower pace of construction.

Mr Amos Muriisa, the Public Relations Officer at SBC (U) Ltd, cited the need for social distancing measures as a factor that contributed to the delay.

“To adhere to Covid-19 standard operating procedures, we had to reduce the number of workers on-site from the planned 50 to only 25, impacting the project’s progress,” Mr Muriisa said.

In February, the workers at the airport also went on strike, claiming non-payment since May last year due to price variations for construction materials.

Despite the setbacks, Mr Muriisa assured the media during a recent site visit that progress is being made. The 3.5km runway is nearly complete, with only markings remaining. The apron, which serves as the parking area for planes, and the taxiway have also been completed.

The cargo terminal building, which will also temporarily serve as the passenger terminal building is also nearing completion.

The airport’s design includes a large storage area adjacent to the terminal to accommodate the delivery of equipment for the nearby refinery. The air rescue firefighting facility and the air-ground lighting house are in place to ensure emergency response capabilities.

“The apron has the capacity to accommodate the four biggest cargo planes in the world at the same time. The cargo terminal building which will also work as the passenger terminal building for some time is almost complete, with finishing works ongoing,” he said.

Mr Muriisa said the passengers’ terminal would be expanded in the second phase.

Ms Gloria Sebikari, the manager of Corporate Affairs and Public Relations at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU), highlighted the positive impact the airport will have on the region.

Apart from boosting agricultural exports and value-added products, the airport will alleviate congestion at Entebbe Airport while supporting the development of infrastructure projects in Bunyoro region.