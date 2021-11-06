Kabarole chairman elected local government association president

The Kabarole district chairman, Mr Richard Rwabuhinga has been voted the new President of Uganda Local Government Association (ULGA) following a hotly contested election held on at Kabarole District headquarters in Kitumba.

Mr Rwabuhinga emerged the winner of the Friday election after getting 99 votes. He defeated three other candidates; Mr James Ategeka of Bunyangabu District who got 81 votes, Eng Sam Kajojo of Kanugu District who got 64 votes and Mr Stephen Wasike of Busia District who garnered 44 votes.

The election was conducted during the 26th annual general assembly.

Mr Rwabuhinga said he intends to address the challenges that are affecting service delivery in local government during his term of office

He said local government receives peanuts of the national budget which accounts for what he described as a meagre 11 percent. He said there’s need for central government to increase its funding for local government.

“The 82 percent of service delivery is done by the local government, but there is a steady decline in funding. We receive a miserable 11 percent of the national budget,” he said.

Through ULGA, Mr Rwabuhinga said they will push the government to consider increasing remuneration of leaders in local government.

The State Minister for Local government, Ms Victoria Businge Rusoke warned the local leaders against corrupt tendencies and urged them to reject any shoddy works in their respective districts.

She said local leaders need to use ULGA as an advocacy tool to lobby and that if they want to succeed they shouldn’t politicise of their association.

Mr Rwabuhinga will be deputised by five regional chairpersons from eastern, Karamoja, western, central and northern Uganda and the executive committee will also include speakers and sub county chairpersons from the same regions.

The Northern region has Mr Moses Andrew chairman Kole district, Western region has Mr Didas Tabalo chairman Mbarara district, Central has region Mr Fred Muhangi chairman Lyatonde district and Eastern region has Ms Everline Kubarika chairman Kapchorwa district while Karamoja region Mr Felix Lochale chairman Karenga.