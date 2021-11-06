Kabarole chairman elected local government association president

Kabarole District chairman, Mr Richard Rwabuhinga speaks after he was voted the new ULGA president ULGA.  Photo/ ALEX ASHABA 

By  Alex Ashaba

The Kabarole district chairman, Mr Richard Rwabuhinga has been voted the new President of Uganda Local Government Association (ULGA) following a hotly contested election held on at Kabarole District headquarters in Kitumba.

