Kabarole eases Foot-and-Mouth Disease quarantine

The Kabarole District and Fort Portal City taskforce teams responsible for enforcing quarantine measures in response to the Foot and Mouth Disease [FMD] outbreak have relaxed restrictions to allow meat sellers to resume operations under stringent guidelines.

Both Kabarole District and Fort Portal City were placed under quarantine by Dr Anna Rose Ademun, the Commissioner of Animal Health, on January 19 following the outbreak of FMD.

Consequently, there had been a cessation of trade, transportation and consumption of animal products in the affected areas. However, on Saturday, there was a positive development for meat sellers and farmers as restrictions were eased, with strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Ms Catherine Hellen Kamwine, the Fort Portal Resident City Commissioner, during a taskforce meeting with meat sellers and farmers, said they are now permitted to resume business for approximately one month.





SOPs warning

Ms Kamwine emphasised that adherence to the provided SOPs is crucial and failure to comply will result in the taskforce reinstating the quarantine measures.

“We have not lifted the FMD quarantine; rather, we have eased some of the stringent measures we’ve been enforcing. Starting Sunday morning [yesterday], we have allowed meat sellers to resume their business,’’ Ms Kamwine said.

“However, we will not permit the movement of animals into or out of Fort Portal City and Kabarole District. Business activities will be restricted to designated areas,’’ she added.

Ms Kamwine also revealed that meat sellers would be permitted to sell their products only if the animals had undergone examination at slaughtered designated abattoirs, with pieces of meat stamped to verify its safety.

Additionally, among the newly enforced SOPs, no animals will be allowed to be moved by foot between farms or to slaughter areas. Instead, transportation would be limited to vehicles and TukTuks.

Furthermore, the selling of meat outside designated butcher shops within town limits and the sale of roasted meat were banned.





Operations

Despite the relaxation of some measures, the taskforce will continue its operations to monitor compliance.

Mr Richard Rwabuhinga, the chairperson of Kabarole, said individuals transporting animals within designated areas of Kabarole and Fort Portal City must provide documentation proving that the animals have been examined.

The documentation should include a letter from both the seller and buyer, all of which must be stamped by the village chairman.

Mr David Kabyanga, who operates a butcher shop at the Mugusu Trading Centre, said the taskforce has instructed them to compile a list of all meat sellers .