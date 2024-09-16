Kabarole raises alarm after HIV patients skip treatment

Kabarole District health officials report that a total of 298 people living with HIV/Aids have abandoned their antiretroviral therapy (ART) treatment, sparking concern over the high risk of continued transmission.

According to Ms Catherine Kemigabo, the Kabarole District HIV/Aids focal person, many of those who have abandoned treatment are unaccounted for, with suspicions that they may have died, relocated without notifying health officials, or are in the community avoiding medication.

Ms Kemigabo said discontinuing treatment presents a significant risk of transmission and affects an individual's viral load suppression.

"This number is high. We don’t know where they are, some may have died, but usually, those who pass away or relocate inform us and update our list. Some seek referrals and come to us for referral notes to their new location, but for these individuals, we have no information," she said.

She added that from January to March 2024, the district had 8,893 people in care, while from April to June, an additional 165 people tested positive for HIV/Aids.

In the same period, 182 people who were lost to care were brought back to treatment.

The data showed that by the end of the third quarter, the cumulative number of people on treatment was 8,942, but the health department expected to have 9,240 people on HIV/Aids treatment by April-June, leaving 298 people not on treatment.

Ms Kemigabo also explained that the retention rate of people living with HIV/ Aids on treatment is 87 percent, while the overall viral load coverage is 91 percent, and the suppression rate is 96 percent.

Several facilities in Kabarole have reported people missing from antiretroviral therapy (ART) treatment or who are not counted for: Kabende Health Centre III has 36 people missing, Kichwamba Health Centre III has 34 while Kijura Health Centre III has 46.

Last Tuesday, a team from the Uganda AIDS Commission, led by the Chairperson of the Board, Dr Ruth Ssenyonyi, development partners and stakeholders from Fort Portal City and Kabarole District and Tooro Kingdom held an engagement to address the surge in new HIV/AIDS infections, which has led to a high prevalence rate.

In Fort Portal City, the data shows that there are currently 20,717 people living with HIV/Aids, of which 12,938 are female, 7,779 are male, and 557 are below 15 years of age.

The Assistant City Health Officer for Fort Portal, Ms Annet Kabahenda, said from January to June 2024, 54,453 people were tested for HIV/Aids at 14 health facilities around Fort Portal City. Of these, 581 people tested HIV-positive, and 579 were enrolled in antiretroviral therapy (ART) while two people were still on pre-ART on the Fort Portal Regional Referral system.

"The biggest drivers of HIV/AIDS are teenage pregnancy, which stands at 15 percent, multiple sex partners, drug abuse, nondisclosure, and transactional sex. We are not celebrating the reduction in prevalence because we are still above the national average of 5.1 percent," she said.

She adds that several interventions have been implemented, including the "DREAMS" project, a five-year HIV/AIDS strategic plan, the identification of key hotspot areas, and the implementation of peer-led programmes.

Bishop Reuben Kisembo of Ruwenzori Diocese (Anglican) expressed concern over Fort Portal City having the highest HIV/Aids prevalence rate, emphasising abstinence among unmarried people.