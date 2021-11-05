Kabarole seeks new contractor to upgrade health facility

Kabarole District is sourcing for a new contractor to complete upgrading of Nyakitokoli Health Centre II to Health Centre III.

Government in February 2020 contracted Build Base Associates Limited under the UgIFT projects to upgrade the health centre at Shs640m and works were meant to be handed over by February 2021.

The contractor was expected to build a maternity ward, OPD, staff house and a pit-latrine.

However, the works have since stalled after his contract expired before completion of the works and it was not renewed. The structures have since become grazing grounds.

The Kabarole District chairperson, Mr Richard Rwabuhinga, said they consulted the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) for guidance on how to proceed with the project and were advised to look for a new contractor.

“We are going to advertise for bids this financial year because we don’t want the money returned to the central government,” he said.

The district leaders also suspended the contractor upgrading Nyabuswa Health Centre II over shoddy work.

“We agreed as leaders to first put the contractor on halt because he was doing shoddy work. We were not happy with work because we suspected that in future the building would collapse and next week we shall have a site meeting to look for a way forward,” he said.

Audit report

As a result of delays to complete the projects, whistleblowers last year raised complaints to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) alleging shoddy work.