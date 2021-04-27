Kaberamaido passes alcohol Ordinance 

By Emmanuel Eumu More by this Author

Kaberamaido District local council has passed an Ordinance that will bar local and national alcohol distillers from selling liquor to students and children under 18 years.

The Ordinance, which was supported by councillors, will regulate the consumption of alcohol, with the earliest time for drinking joints to open at 5pm and close at 10pm.

Mr Fredrick Oboi, the vice chairperson of Kaberamaido District, said alcohol consumption has derailed productivity.

“People have ruined their lives, ruined the prosperity of their families because they start beer consumption as early as 7am, they don’t attend to their gardens nor do they do anything productive. We hope the Ordinance will address these gaps,” Mr Oboi said.

He added that the Ordinance has been funded by United Nations Population Fund through the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

Section 38, Sub-section 1-7 of the Local Government Act 2017, Cap 243 mandates the district councils to formulate and pass ordinances.

This 2021 Ordinance will also ensure registration of traders dealing in alcohol and issue trading licences.

The sale of locally-brewed alcohol and advertising was also banned .

Mr John William Ejawu, the secretary of Finance and Planning in Kaberamaido District Council, said a person, who contravenes the Ordinance, shall be liable to a fine not exceeding two currency points or imprisonment not exceeding six months or both.

He said the district and sub-county commercial officers shall register all bars for proper management.

“It will help in generating revenue to the district account,” Mr Ejawu said.

He said alcohol shall only be sold in a shop, bar, or place registered with the district or sub-county.

Ms Dinah Ajibo, the councillor representing Ochero Sub-county, said those not registered shall be arrested.

Mr Ajibo said the Ordinance also prohibits public advertising of liquor.

Ms Ajibo said parish chiefs shall be the scouts for the district to ensure all provisions are enforced.

Packing of alcohol

All types of alcohol shall be packed in a bottle and labelled by the producer with the seal of National Bureau of Standards. Ms Ajibo said sachets are also prohibited.

She said they expect the office of the chief administrative officer to facilitate printing of the Ordinance documents so that they are distributed to local council leaders, and parish chiefs, among others.

Ms Celina Inacho, a resident of Odoot A Village, said the ordinance enforcers should take into account that it is through the sale of liquor that they manage to educate their children.

“We are quite many making a living through the sale of liquor, any attack on our business is an attack on our survival,” she said.

