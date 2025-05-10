Kabojja Junior School teacher charged with attempted sodomy of pupil on trip

A 43-year-old teacher at Kabojja Junior School has been charged and remanded to Luzira Prison for allegedly attempting to sodomise an 11-year-old pupil during a school trip.

Godfrey Muwumuza, a resident of Gayaza-Kasangati in Wakiso District, appeared before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where he was formally charged with attempted aggravated homosexuality under Section 3(3) of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment due to aggravating factors, including the victim’s age and the suspect’s position of authority.

Muwumuza denied the charge.

Prosecutor Ivan Kyazze told the court that investigations were ongoing and requested more time to complete the inquiry.

Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi informed the accused of his right to apply for bail and asked whether he had any sureties.

“I don’t have any sureties at the moment,” Muwumuza replied.

“You are hereby remanded until May 19, 2025, for the hearing of your bail application,” ruled the magistrate.

According to court documents, the alleged incident occurred on May 4 and 5, as pupils returned from a school trip to western Uganda. Muwumuza was among the supervising staff.

It is alleged that the teacher asked the boy, a Primary Seven pupil, to assist him with a torch. As the boy handed it over, Muwumuza reportedly grabbed his hand and forced it toward his genitals.

The incident was interrupted when another pupil walked into view, according to court documents.

Later, aboard the school bus, Muwumuza allegedly resumed the inappropriate conduct. He is accused of sitting next to the same boy and again grabbing his hand in an attempt to force contact with his private parts. The pupil changed seats, but Muwumuza allegedly followed and continued the same behaviour.

Court records show that the victim, feeling unsafe, used his mobile phone to send a WhatsApp message to his mother, detailing the incident. She immediately reported the matter to police.

Police arrested Muwumuza shortly after. During interrogation, officers recorded a charge-and-caution statement from the suspect. According to the police report, Muwumuza allegedly admitted to the allegations.

The victim’s identity has been withheld in accordance with child protection laws.

If convicted, Muwumuza faces maximum penalties that include life in prison.