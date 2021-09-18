Kabonero promotes Uganda’s dairy products in East and Southern Africa

By MONITOR REPORTER More by this Author

Uganda has intensified marketing of Dairy Products in the regions of East and Southern Africa.

The government said this is geared towards growing regional demand for domestically produced products following the depressed consumption during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have resumed stakeholder engagements in various countries of our accreditation to allow in Uganda’s Dairy products,” said Uganda’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Richard Kabonero.

“We are mainly focusing on assisting our processors to access export markets for liquid milk, milk powder, ghee, and butter oil,” he noted.

Mr Kabonero is working hard to resolve the remaining tariff and non-tariff barriers through bilateral talks with various countries in Southern Africa particularly in Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi Mozambique, and Comoros.

Uganda’s dairy industry has continued to grow in terms of export volumes that have experienced an increase in foreign exchange from $139.5 million in 2019 to USD 205 million in 2020 (Shs780 billion).

Uganda currently produces 1.9 million litres of milk daily in over 400 centres.

The dairy industry is now the third biggest agricultural commodity foreign exchange income earner after coffee and fish bringing in Shs780 billion to the economy.

Coca-Cola Zambia was recently granted permission to import 700 metric tons of powdered milk per year from Uganda.

Coca-Cola Zambia will be required to submit a sample of powdered milk to the Central Veterinary Research Institute (CVRI) in the Department of Veterinary Services for microbiology analysis, pesticide residues, veterinary drug residues, and any other test to ensure that the products comply with national laws and standards.

According to Diary Development Authority (DDA) Executive Director Dr Michael Kansiime, Zambia’s move is a significant victory for Uganda’s dairy industry, which has struggled to find a market in the troubled East African Community region.

Kabonero said increased milk exports to southern Africa will boost local farmers’ household incomes and attract billions of dollars in investment in the dairy sector hence creating more jobs and tax revenues for the government.