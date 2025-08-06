Kabuleta defies suspension, vows to stand for president

The president of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) party, Joseph Kizza Kabuleta, has defied a decision by the party’s top organ to suspend him for 90 days over allegations of abuse of power, sectarian tendencies, and financial opacity. Last Friday, the NEED National Executive Committee held a meeting in which 12 out of 17 members voted in favour of suspending Mr Kabuleta. Mr Moses Matovu, the party’s national spokesperson, said the decision followed a series of unsuccessful peaceful engagements intended to resolve ongoing internal disputes. The suspension letter cited 14 grounds, including abuse of power, sectarianism, financial irregularities, and undermining of party structures.

During the 90-day suspension, Mr Kabuleta was barred from conducting any party business, including attending meetings, organising conferences, or using party property. Mr Matovu added that the party’s Deputy National Chairperson would assume leadership roles in an acting capacity. However, while unveiling his presidential poster ahead of the 2026 elections, Mr Kabuleta dismissed the suspension as illegitimate and politically motivated by the ruling government, accusing NEC members of being compromised. “There are some people who do not want me to stand for president, and they are using certain elements in our party. I am going to stand as president, and as the president of NEED, and no clown is going to change that.

No force in heaven or hell is going to stop me. I am going to stand as president of NEED,” he said. He further stated: “These are disgruntled beggars being used in a smear campaign. They are being paid to disorganise and divide our party..... If they go ahead with this, I will sue and challenge them at the Electoral Commission.” Mr Kabuleta described the Friday meeting as unconstitutional, claiming it lacked the authority to suspend him. “This is my house. There’s not even any loan on it. Sometimes the best thing to do is keep quiet. But if people say the NEC, which sat without the president against the constitution, has suspended the president — where have you ever heard of such a thing? Where can people just sit in a kangaroo court and suspend the president?” he asked.

The party’s top organ cited, among other reasons, his self-declaration as the party’s presidential flag bearer without endorsement by the delegates’ conference — a move said to contravene party procedures. It also accused him of promoting sectarianism and tribalism within the party, particularly in the expulsion of executive members allegedly based on ethnic grounds. Mr Kabuleta urged the party’s leadership to adhere to its constitution and internal procedures rather than resorting to media drama. He challenged them to raise their concerns with the Electoral Commission but cautioned them to be prepared for the consequences.

Priorities in NEED party

Last month, Mr Kabuleta said NEED is a national movement with representation across Uganda, unlike parties he accused of serving regional interests.

The former sports journalist and 2021 presidential candidate outlined his vision for Uganda’s economic transformation, arguing that the current regime has left citizens impoverished and disempowered. He identified some of the following priorities.

Reviving the fabric industry

“Our fabrics were made from local cotton,” Kabuleta said, adding: “Restoring local industries isn’t just a slogan. I believe in putting money directly into people’s pockets.” Strengthening food security Kabuleta also criticises the country’s reliance on food imports. “Food insecurity drives costs. Once in power, I’ll restructure the agriculture sector and reduce imports.” Restructuring the public sector “We have too many redundant officials, resident district commissioners (RDCs), deputy RDCs, ministers—feeding off a thin private sector.

We need a leaner, more accountable system,” Kabuleta said. Internal party integrity and membership Kabuleta has also warned supporters to be cautious of fraudsters selling fake party cards. “There are imposters selling fake cards. Our party cards are only valid if signed by me,” he said. According to NEED’s party membership structure: ordinary membership goes for Shs 5,000, sustaining membership at Shs 50,000, and life membership at Shs1 million.



