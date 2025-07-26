Kabuleta launches NEED party structure, eyes 2026 elections

The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) has officially launched its political party structure in Kabalagala, Kampala, weeks after its registration by the Electoral Commission.

Speaking at the launch, party president Joseph Kizza Kabuleta reaffirmed his mission to dismantle the Museveni-led establishment and return power to ordinary Ugandans.

“We acquired an existing party, but the Electoral Commission delayed and danced around the process until we were finally officiated,” Mr Kabuleta said. “There’s a reason we were the last to get our party card, because as the Bible says, ‘the last shall be first."

He boldly predicted the end of the Museveni era: “Many people believe Museveni will rule for another 100 years, but he won’t. He won’t go past next year and you can take that to the bank.”

Mr Kabuleta said that NEED is a national movement with representation across Uganda, unlike parties he accused of serving regional interests.

“Our party is national. Every region is represented. We are building a coalition of all Ugandans,” he said.

The former sports journalist and 2021 presidential candidate used the event to outline his vision for Uganda’s economic transformation, arguing that the current regime has left citizens impoverished and disempowered.

“The NRM no longer has genuine support. Museveni, once surrounded by military power, is now roaming markets offering bribes. That’s not strength, it’s desperation,” he said.

Founded in September 2021 as an economic awareness campaign, NEED has since evolved into a political movement grounded in economic independence and resource sovereignty.

The party advocates for Ugandans to reclaim control of their wealth and national resources, especially in agriculture, manufacturing, and food security.

“Unlike the ruling government, which has spread poverty, we are going to equip Ugandans to create their own wealth,” Mr Kabuleta said.

Key priorities in NEED’s manifesto:

Reviving the fabric industry:

“Before the ‘bush men’ took over, Uganda produced its own garments. Our fabrics were made from local cotton and coffee. Museveni came in the name of value addition, and destroyed it,” Kabuleta said.

“Restoring local industries isn’t just a slogan. I believe in putting money directly into people’s pockets.”

Strengthening food security:

Kabuleta criticized the country’s reliance on food imports and the rising cost of living.

“We’re importing rice, garlic, things we can grow ourselves. Food insecurity drives up costs like school fees. Once in power, I’ll restructure the agriculture sector and reduce food imports.”

Restructuring the public sector:

“We have too many redundant officials, resident district commissioners (RDCs), deputy RDCs, ministers—feeding off a thin private sector. That’s unsustainable. We need a leaner, more accountable system that supports, not stifles, businesses.”

Internal party integrity and membership:

He warned supporters to be cautious of fraudsters selling fake party cards.

“There are imposters selling fake cards. Our party cards are only valid if signed by me,” he said.

Party Secretary General Asman Odaka unveiled NEED’s membership structure: Ordinary membership at Shs 5,000, Sustaining membership at Shs 50,000, and Life membership at Shs1 million.

“These funds will support party activities and operations,” Mr Odaka said.

Voices from the grassroots

Ms Gertrude Chebet, a parliamentary aspirant from Bukwo District, praised the party launch as a chance for women in marginalized communities to rise.

“Bukwo has many unresolved issues. Many women were widowed by past conflicts. This movement gives them the opportunity to become breadwinners and reclaim their dignity,” she said.

Political analyst Charles Rwomushana, a keynote speaker at the event, called for a return to agriculture as the backbone of Uganda’s economy. He emphasized maize farming as the future and warned against genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

“If we continue with GMOs, we will never overcome famine. We need to return to organic, indigenous farming,” he said.

Rwomushana also criticized the government for selling wetlands to foreign investors.

“Wetlands are being handed over to factory owners. This not only harms the environment but increases the risk of droughts and floods, which strangle the economy,” he said.

According to the 2024 Census, agriculture remains central to Uganda’s economy: 61% of households engage in crop farming, 37% in livestock, and 53% in subsistence agriculture. Only 17% practice commercial farming. Regions like Teso (87%) and Lango (83%) have the highest participation.

Rwomushana concluded by challenging Kabuleta to prioritize agriculture should he come to power.

“If he takes power, agriculture must receive the largest share of attention and resources. That’s the only way to sustainably lift Ugandans out of poverty.”