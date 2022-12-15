Kabuleta out on bail after two weeks of detention

The Nakawa Magistrate’s Court yesterday granted former presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta bail after he had spent two weeks on remand at Luzira prison.

Mr Kabuleta, the president of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) party, was released on a cash bail of Shs2m by presiding Grade One Magistrate Ritah Nuembe Kidasa upon presenting substantial sureties.

His three sureties were each bonded at a noncash of Shs20m.

He is facing charges of promoting sectarianism against the Banyarwada, Banyankole and Bahima.

“I find the sureties presented by the applicant (Mr Kabuleta) substantial. I do not find any reason to keep him on remand when investigations are still ongoing,” Ms Neumbe ruled.

The sureties include Nakawa East MP Ronald Balimwezo, Mr Asuman Odaka, the secretary general of NEED, and Mr Victor Ayebazibwe Mbabazi.

Through his lawyers Mr Asuman Basalirwa and Mr Remmy Bagenda , Mr Kabuleta had raised five grounds to have him regain his temporary freedom.

These included grave illness which needed immediate attention from his personal physician, has a permanent place of abode at Kirudu Buziga, has no capacity to interfere with investigations, and that it was his constitutional right to apply for bail.

Prosecution led by Ms Doreen Elima, had unsuccessfully objected to the bail application, citing lack of clear details explaining the connection of the sureties to Mr Kabuleta.

Ms Elima also opposed the medical report presented by Mr Kabuleta, arguing that it was not in its original form thus the prove of his illness should have come from prison authorities.

“The applicant did not avail court with any prove to show that his alleged illness cannot be managed by Luzira prison doctors,” Ms Elima submitted.

She added: “The nature of the offence the applicant committed is likely to spark off violence.”

Ms Elima also presented a sworn affidavit by the investigating office Dan Namanya attached to CIID, alleging that once released on bail, Mr Kabuleta is likely to abscond court since he had declined to honour summons by police to assist in the investigations.