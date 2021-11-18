Kabuleta to Museveni: Remove all Covid restrictions

Former Presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta

By  MONITOR REPORTER

Former Presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta, who is also leader of the political pressure group National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) has asked President Museveni to remove all COVID restrictions as the first step towards addressing the deteriorating security situation in the country.
Mr Kabuleta said this in the wake of Tuesday’s coordinated bomb blasts which are now known to have killed at least seven people, including the suicide bombers.

