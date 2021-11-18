Kabuleta to Museveni: Remove all Covid restrictions

Former Presidential candidate Joseph Kabuleta, who is also leader of the political pressure group National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) has asked President Museveni to remove all COVID restrictions as the first step towards addressing the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Mr Kabuleta said this in the wake of Tuesday’s coordinated bomb blasts which are now known to have killed at least seven people, including the suicide bombers.

“The police and other security organs are abdicating their primary responsibility of protecting the lives and property of Ugandans and are instead raiding bars and locking up revelers. Perhaps that’s why we are having all these fatal bomb blasts across the city. The president should remove curfew and other restrictions so that policemen can get back to the serious work of hunting down real criminals and terrorists,” he said.

President Museveni is expected to address the nation on Saturday at 8pm.

Kabuleta said: “The COVID cases are dropping by the day and original target of 4.8m people vaccinated has been met. So there’s no conceivable reason for the president to carry on with the restrictions.

Kabuleta also cautioned the president against using Tuesday’s unfortunate bomb blasts as an excuse to keep the nation in what he described as a perpetual state of emergency.

“Ugandans are yearning for their freedom to move and associate as they please. These are part of their rights. School children are anxious to get back to their routine and the entertainment industry is looking forward to a merry Christmas. There is no emergency any longer. COVID-19 has largely been contained. So what’s the rationale behind prolonging curfew and other restrictions into January 2022?” he said.