Kabuleta to unveil platform to record adverse effects of Covid jab

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

Former presidential candidate, Joseph Kabuleta has introduced a platform in which Ugandans can share their Covid-19 vaccine experience, especially those that have had adverse effects.

Mr Kabuleta argues that world over, Covid-19 vaccines are still experimental, hence the need to have a databank of sorts to record any adverse effects arising out of the same process for better management in future.

“Here is what I am going to do as Kabuleta, I am going to open a platform called forced vaccines.ug, where people can go and document serious side effects from the Covid vaccines. For example, I am Joseph Kabuleta, I am born this year, I got vaccinated on this date, and then after that, I didn’t get an erection,” Mr Kabuleta said at a news conference in Kampala on Tuesday.

The former presidential candidate argued that many countries, including the United States of America, have set up a public centre where their citizens register side effects that they get from Covid jabs.

He cited an example of a man whose name he didn’t reveal, whom he said confided in him recently of how he has lost his erection upon getting a Covid-19 two months ago.

“In America, they have a virus reporting system, so everyone reports to that system of how they were affected by the Covid vaccine. It’s a government system operated by government so that people can go there but there and report. Here, there is none and yet people have had adverse effects,” he said.

Advertisement

At the same press briefing, he also scoffed at the policy makers who have insulated the Covid manufactures and those who do research and administer them from being sued in case of any mishap and yet the end user, (those who are vaccinated), can’t sue if they get any adverse effects as the result.

Speaking at the same press briefing, lawyer Daniel Walyemera, warned the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) from demanding for Covid-19 certificates from citizens before they can access their offices.

This he said is unconstitutional and risk being sued at their own peril.

“We have been seeing RDCs saying you cannot access their offices if you don’t have a vaccination card. We have also seen the ministry of health saying you cannot access their offices without a vaccination card. First of all, it’s illegal, unconstitutional as its against human rights for a public institution to deny a citizen who is going to seek for social services on the basis that they don’t have a Covid vaccination card,” lawyer Walyemera cautioned.

“So I would like to caution the RDCs out there and all the overzealous public officials that a Covid vaccination card cannot be a requirement for a citizen of Uganda or even if they were a non-citizen in case of refugees to access social services.” he added.

About three weeks ago, the minister of health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng while on a trip in Lira said the nurses who were not vaccinated should be stopped from accessing their work places. She added that if one is not working, then they can’t be paid.

Her permanent secretary, Dr Diana Atwine, a week later when asked by journalists at law society function about the legality of demanding for Covid vaccination certificates before accessing public offices, she said currently, there is no law to have the effected.

She instead encouraged people to go and get vaccinated.

Likewise, Dr Moses Byamugisha, who was speaking at the same presser, scoffed at the health minister for encouraging presentation of Covid jab certificates before accessing services, reasoning that the Hippocratic Oath they took doesn’t permit that.

“It’s so unfortunate, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, saying no jab, no job. That really violates the Hippocratic Oath. Before anybody receives any medical procedure, someone should come out and give you a full scope of what they are going to administer to you and what the implications, effects of the same,” Dr Byamugisha said.

Adding: “So when a top health official comes up and makes such demands, it’s appalling and against the Hippocratic Oath she swore to in order to protect life.”

[email protected]



