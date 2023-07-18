Kabuleta urges govt to guarantee security to Ugandans

The National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) party president, Joseph Kabuleta has urged the government to guarantee security for all Ugandans.

“How can you collect trillions of shillings from Ugandans and yet you cannot guarantee their security and safety to live in their own country and instead start a private security company,” he wondered.

Mr Kabuleta's concern comes at a time when the financial arm of the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) started a private security company to guard both government and private entities.

According to him, the words government and private are not supposed to be used together as they completely mean different things.

"How can a government start up a private company within itself? This country should not be taken over by some individuals who profit from the creation of such companies as funds for setting up them are met by taxpayers," Mr Kabuleta said while addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Kampala on Monday.

Mr Kabuleta added that, every profit that this new private security company accrues should not be shared by individuals in the army as if it was started using their own money.

"It should go to the treasury."

He cautioned the government against starting private companies yet they say that they are capable of running the country.

The NEED party president wondered what next government is going to start.

"Is it going to be a private hospital where Shs300b will be invested or a private school and also invest billions to educate Ugandans?" he said.