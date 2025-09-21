Kabyanga: Government communicators must fight misinformation as elections near

The Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance, Godfrey Kabyanga, has urged government communication officers to focus on fighting misinformation by amplifying messages about government initiatives as the country heads toward the 2026 general elections.

“We have created several platforms now, and more will be created. You have heard about the front line, where we call ministers to go and explain what is taking place in various ministries. Obviously, the first wave was for ministers, then after that we shall go to agencies,” he said.

He added, “As soon as the campaigns begin, we are also going to create war rooms to purposely be there to counter misinformation and disinformation. We are doing it at a very minimum level now, through the different media platforms, but when campaigns begin, I know misinformation and disinformation will increase.”

Mr Kabyanga made the remarks during a government communicators’ tour of the National Medical Stores (NMS) state-of-the-art facility in Kajjansi Town Council, Wakiso District.

“In those war rooms, we are going to affiliate several government communicators. We can even pick someone from NMS to be in charge of one of the war rooms… So that if there is any misinformation or disinformation about distribution of drugs, they are there to answer immediately,” he said.

Mr Kabyanga stressed that giving citizens access to timely and accurate information would help build trust in government initiatives and enhance their impact.

“Information can't cause any constipation, give as much information as possible so that misinformation and disinformation are neutralized. If you don't, then people will think we have no gains to protect,” he said.

The NMS General Manager, Mr Moses Kamabare, said the authority has digitised its operations to strengthen its supply chain and account for every medicine delivered to health facilities.

“Through our Delivery Monitoring Tool (DMT), sms’s for medicine dispatch and delivery are sent directly to RDCs, MPs, CAOs, DHOs, and DISOs. These officials are equipped to monitor and ensure that the medicines delivered are properly utilized,” he said.

He added, “Alongside GPS-enabled NMS trucks and strategically placed cameras in our vehicles, this technology provides full transparency from dispatch to delivery, improving accountability and building trust with both stakeholders and the public.”

Mr Kamabare said the revitalization of Medicines and Therapeutics Committees (MTCs) in health facilities across the country has enabled facilities to make more accurate selections and quantifications, improving both efficiency and accountability in the supply chain.

