Kachumbala midwives use mobile phone torches to deliver mothers 





In April 2025 alone, at least 107 mothers gave birth in the facility currently operating without a theatre and mortuary.



In an interview with one of the midwives who asked to speak on conditions of anonymity, she said the use of phone light is common, especially at night when power blackouts.



“We have electricity, but when it goes off, the only option available is phone lights because we don’t have a standby generator,” said the midwife.



Dr Caroline Kiyai, the facility in charge, however, noted that the facility is on the pipeline to draw the budget towards purchasing the solar light.



She said the solar system which was installed as a backup stopped functioning.



“When we don’t have power, especially at night, we are forced to use lamps and phone torches”, said Dr Kiyai.



She appealed for support from the well-wishers.



Dr Emmanuel Odeke, the Bukedea District health officer, said that the district is working hard to ensure that a powerful standard backup system is installed.



Mr David Charles Okiror, one of the concerned citizens, said that the use of phones for delivering mothers puts them at high risk.



“There’s a time when I brought my woman here to give birth, but unfortunately, we found the facility in darkness,” said Mr Okiror.



Dr Elijah Semagande Opolot, the State House official from the Health Monitoring Unit said the raised issues from the community Baraza would be presented to the responsible offices for immediate response.



He said that their target is to monitor health for development.