Kadaga, Among clash before Museveni, NEC

The bruising bare knuckle fight between former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and current Speaker Anita Among to occupy the top post of Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) now heads for a resolution at the National Conference of the governing NRM party delegates at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Thursday.

Two top organs of the party, the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and National Executive Council (NEC), which sat for three consecutive days at State House Entebbe failed to stop the duel on Saturday.

The eyeball-to-eyeball fight blew up when President Museveni, who chaired the Saturday NEC session, asked that Ms Kadaga and Ms Among be allowed to present their cases before NEC to hear them out and choose who was better suited to be presented to the National Conference for final approval. Daily Monitor’s Damali Mukhaye presents extracts from the tense exchanges that at times drew in President Museveni to step in to clarify and defuse the tense situation.

You’re not fighting me, but entire community - Kadaga

Thank you very much, Chair of the Commission, National Chairman, Mama, the First National Vice-Chair, and the Delegates. I’m happy to talk to you on this subject, and I want to begin by noting that Speaker [Anita] Among is already a member of CEC, and she’s here. I want you to take note of that one. The second one is that I’m an incumbent, and have been a member of this party since its inception. I started as chairman of LC1 in my village in 1989. I then moved to LC2, and onto the National Resistance Council [Parliament]. I’ve never been to any other party, so all my life, I’ve been a member of NRM. Secondly, Honourable Chair, I think we should not have politics of expedience. You see there? Yes, Mr President. We should not have politics of experience.

When you are filling out the forms for expression of interest, you are asked: What have you done for the NRM in the last 10 years? Those are the guidelines. We have not changed them. The person [Anita Among] aspiring for this office has only worked for three years for the NRM. Whether she was doing work, that’s your business. But for the NRM, she has only worked for three years. So let us not gerrymander the guidelines. We have not sought to amend those guidelines. [Interjections from audience, as NRM electoral boss Tanga Odoi, interjects: “Can we allow the Right Honourable some more two minutes?] No, no, no! Don’t stop me.

Your Excellency, National Chair, I was a backbencher for seven years before becoming a minister for Regional Cooperation. Patiently, I was patiently seated for seven years as a backbencher. So I don’t understand why there’s a rush. I have done my work well. I have supported the NRM in all the elections. All of them. Supported the referendum to return multi-party politics. I have been involved in all the campaigns. As the Speaker, I ensured all our budgets were passed. I’ve ensured the Bills that support the party manifesto were all passed. I have marketed this country throughout the world. I’m now the Deputy Prime Minister, and still doing the work of integration of the East African Community.

And I want you to remember that just a few years ago, I was publicly humiliated in this country. Publicly humiliated. The way I was removed from the office of the Speaker. I took it in good strides. I continued doing my work. But I’m being followed. How much more can you press an individual? Mr Chairman, I think it was your duty. And I have been talking to you about this matter for some time. I had informed you that if this matter goes to a contest, it will cause serious problems in my community. You may think ... People here may think you’re fighting an individual, but you’re fighting a bigger community. And that’s not right for the politics of Uganda. It would seem that in this party, loyalty is not important, and integrity is not important, and commitment is not important.

That’s the message you’re sending here. If we allow someone to come today and become the head of the party, why is it that the members of the party are always thrown out to make room for the newcomers? And on this one, your Excellency, I’m speaking for many. I’m speaking for many. Order! Listen carefully. I also want to demystify the view that the Speaker must be in CEC. It’s not true. Your Excellency, you may recall that this office [Second National Vice Chairperson (Female)] was created in 2005 because of the lobbying of the women members of NRM. We needed an office to speak for us. That’s how it came. Nothing to do with the Speaker. And I keep asking, suppose the Speaker was a man.

Would he also come here to sit on behalf of the women? Suppose the Speaker was a member of the Opposition, would he or she also come here? These two offices are completely separate. That’s why that person [Speaker Among] is now sitting here as an ex-officio. So, if a member is already ex-officio here, why does she want to again take this seat? Have one person sit in two seats? So, Your Excellency, I think this is unfair and not good for the politics of this country. So, in our last meeting, I said since I’m the incumbent and the most senior in this party, how can you take the senior person to move out for a junior person? How? What party are we building? So, Your Excellency, if there’s anyone to be an ex-official nominee, let it be her [Anita among].

I’m the incumbent and I think I’m entitled to remain in my position. It would send a very wrong signal. That’s why you protected Al-Hajj [Moses] Kigongo, because of seniority. But now you’re saying, Rebecca Kadaga, you get out. Really? Your Excellency, I find this unacceptable. I’m not going to take any other position. I’m the incumbent, and I say this is my position until I’m voted out. So, that’s my position, Your Excellency. I’m not going to move out for anybody. Thank you. And I hope you’re aware that when Mr [Edward Kiwanuka] Sekandi was the Speaker, he was never in the CEC. Mr Ssekandi never came here for CEC meeting. So, please separate this matter. Thank you very much.

Yes, I am new, but come with new ideas, vibrancy – Among

NRM Oyee! NRM Oyee! Museveni Oyee! Anita Oyee!

The Chairman of the party and Mama, the CEC members who are here, our beloved delegates of NRM, you’re all most welcome. I expressed interest, and I was nominated for the second National Vice Chairperson, Female. I stand here to affirm that I am in the race for the Second National Vice Chair. I also want to say this: I am not a CEC member; I am a visitor in the CEC as a visitor to the President. I also want to [clarify] this to you the notion of saying Anita is new. Yes, I am new, but I come with new ideas and new vibrancy. The mobilisation that I am doing for this party … I have over 10 Members of Parliament here that I have brought from the Opposition to NRM, and here they are.

And when we talk about this for the people who have been in the party for long, we must move with the generation. I am a generational leader. I am here to mobilise for the party, and I am a very disciplined delegate of the party. And I can tell you, when the Honourable late [Jacob] Oulanyah stood and the CEC members approved Honourable Oulanyah for the position of the Speaker, the people who are saying they are old, senior, and respect the party, walked out of the party and stood as Independent. Is that love for the party? I have been trusted and given the top position of Speaker of Parliament. That is an arm of the government. A Speaker of Parliament who respects the party, who values the party, NRM. As a Speaker of Parliament, I love my President.

I love my party. I can never bring a motion of displeasure for my president. Never. And I want to request the chairman of the party that this matter must be resolved here today. Being new is not a crime. But we have people like Right Honourable [Ruhakana] Rugunda who are old in the party, but they have been appointed by the President. And I can assure you, you have an asset in Anita. I can assure you that with Anita, I am going to move around this whole country to mobilise for NRM. The position is for mobilisation for the party, not for ring-fencing. I am offering myself, and I want to ask the beloved delegates. You have tried me as a Speaker. Trust me as a CEC member. God bless you all.

You’re wrong to involve Basoga, Museveni tells Kadaga

Right Honourable Kadaga, you need to correct the idea that anybody is hunting you. Because there is nobody who is hunting you, because that’s what she said, that somebody was hunting her. This is not correct. What happened was when we supported Oulanyah, it was because Oulanyah had been Deputy Speaker for a long time, and I think there had been a tradition of term limits or something like that, That’s why we said that we should support Oulanyah. Can somebody remember what the issue was with Oulanyah? Do you remember? That was the background. And I think before that, we had had Mzee [Edward Kiwanuka] Sekandi, had been like two times or so, and Rebecca had been Deputy, and that’s how we had supported her to be Speaker.

That was the issue. You are wrong to say that anybody is hunting you. And also, it is not correct for you to try to involve my people, the Basoga. To try to give the impression that if it’s not you, the Basoga are not there. This is not correct. And I have had references to that issue, but I keep quiet. I am the one who keeps quiet. But I am the one who fought for the Basoga, not anybody else. I am the one who avenged William Nadiope by defeating [late President Idi] Amin, by defeating the UPC, which put Nadiope in prison. Who else did anything for Nadiope? The Basoga people were killed. Balunywa was killed. Who avenged him? The former minister, what was his name? The minister. Shaban Nkutu was killed. So many Basoga people were killed, and other Ugandans. Who avenged them? Is it some politicians? It is the NRA.

The freedom fighters. We are the ones who brought peace to Busoga and the whole of Uganda. So that idea is not a correct one. Otherwise, Rebecca has been with the NRM. It is true that when we went to the multi-party, she stood with us. And it is true that from 1989, when she came to the NRM, she has been with the NRM, that’s true. But then, polluting her position with these wrong positions is not correct. To have an idea that I have the power to veto, “You don’t come, you don’t come,” I don’t have that power. I will cause a lot of problems if I try to veto. You saw me the other day in CEC, I was begging my own young brother, my son Nzaire. Nzaire had also become a big fellow, a big thing. Do you know Nzaire?

So I was begging Nzaire. You were there, Rebecca. Nzaire was also a big issue. He was standing against [Chris] Baryomunsi. And I told him, I said, “Nzaire, why are you going? People will think I am the one who sent you. Like you are saying now. Like Rebecca is now saying, I must be the one who sent Anita Among. Otherwise, why have I not stopped her?” I don’t have those powers. You saw my own small brother, who is like a son, because he is even younger than [First Son] Muhoozi [Kainerugaba]. I told him, “Don’t go. Why are you the one to fight Baryomunsi? If Baryomunsi is not doing his work, let others fight him. Why should you be the one?

How will the people know that I didn’t send you when you are my son?” So let’s really handle things systematically. The issue of the young, the old, and the new, the correct way, I think, the way we are, Rebecca seems to be raising a technical point, which our lawyers could guide us on, which was those words, “you must have worked for 10 years” or something. There was something there. Legally, what is it? I think that one is substantive. What was it? Our lawyer, you guide us here. What is the legal way now? Because politically, my comments are what I wanted to say.

Explanation by Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka

Your Excellency, the constitution of the [NRM] party requires the Central Executive Committee to recommend names or a name of persons for a position such as this one to the National Executive Council. And the National Executive Council by the constitution, is required to recommend to the National Conference a name or names of persons recommended for that position. Your Excellency, it is not the election. In positions such as these ones, elections are conducted at the National Conference.

Here at NEC, you discuss the candidates and determine whether the candidates are suitable for the position that they are vying for, and the election is conducted there. So what the National Executive Council needs to pronounce itself on is whether they recommend both or one to the National Conference for election. Your Excellency, that is the legal question. The other is a political question that the party needs to address. So the National Executive Council needs to make a recommendation.



