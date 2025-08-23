Kadaga, Among face off in NRM NEC meeting

It was a showdown at State House Entebbe on Saturday as President Museveni clashed with the third deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga over the ongoing contest for the position of the second National Vice Chairman (Woman) in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

The position, which is the third in the NRM hierarchy, is being competed for by Ms Kadaga, the former Speaker, and her predecessor, Ms Anitah Among.

During the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, Mr Museveni who got hard time trying to convince either of the two women to step aside for the other during the Thursday-Friday CEC meeting granted them a chance to speak out and see if one of them could leave for the other.

When Ms Kadaga was given a microphone, she first reminded the hundreds of NEC members how she started serving the party as an ordinary LC1 Chairperson in 1989, before attacking the President and the party for deliberately sidelining party seniors for the less experienced newcomers.

Ms Kadaga further reminded the members that sidelining her by greenlighting a contest between her and Ms Among may cost the party in Busoga sub-region, which Mr Museveni vehemently bashed.

“I think we should not have politics of expediency, when you are feeling the forms of expression of interest, you are asked what you have done for the NRM in the last 10 years, those are the guidelines we have not changed. The person aspiring for this position has worked for the NRM only for three years whether she has done what work, that is your business but for NRM she has only worked for three years. Let’s not gerrymander the guidelines. I was a backbencher for seven years before becoming a Minister for Regional Corporation patiently seated for seven years so I don't understand why there is a rush, somebody who has just come for three years wants to be in the top organ of the party,” Ms Kadaga who is also the Kamuli legislator said.

She added; “I want you to remember that a few years ago, I was publicly humiliated by the way I was removed from the office of the Speaker. I took it in good stride and continued doing my work. But I am being followed. How much more can you press an individual? Mr Chairman I think it was your duty and I have been talking to you about this matter for some time, and I informed you that if this matter goes to a contest it will cause you serious problems in my community. You may think that you are fighting an individual but you are fighting a community and that is not right for the politics of Uganda.”

But Mr Museveni upon holding the mic shot back at the East African Affairs Minister, saying that she was misguided to think that there was any one fighting her.

President Museveni accompanied by the First-Lady Janet Museveni during the NEC Meeting in Entebbe. Photo | Courtesy of NRM X-platform

“Kadaga should correct the idea that anybody is hunting her, because there is nobody who is hunting you. You are wrong to say that anybody is hunting you and also it is not correct for you to involve my people in the Basoga to try to give the impression that if it is not you, the Basoga are not there. This is not correct and I have heard references to that issue but I am the one who fought for the Basoga not everyone else,” he said.

He added, “I don’t have the power to veto, the other day in CEC I was begging my young brother. I was begging Nzeire he was standing against Baryomunsi like Rebecca is saying that I am the one who sent Anita Among. Otherwise, why didn’t I stop her.”

Ms Among on the other hand said, “I am not a CEC member but rather a visitor to the President...the notion of saying that Anita is new, yes I am new but I come with new ideas. The mobilisation that I have done for the party [is massive] I can have over 10 members here that I have brought from opposition to NRM.”

She added; “I am a Speaker of Parliament who respects the party, values NRM as a Speaker of Parliament. I love my President. I can never bring a motion of displeasure for my President. I can assure you that you have an asset in Anita. That position is for mobilisation for the party not ring fencing.”





