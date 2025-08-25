Kadaga-Among rivalry stirs debate in Busoga

The intense political rivalry between First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga and Parliament Speaker Anita Among for the role of Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) in the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) has sparked a heated debate within the Busoga Sub-region, where Ms Kadaga is from.

In some parts of Busoga, the rivalry has rekindled old tensions, with community members expressing concern that the contest could reopen wounds and reverse years of hard-earned political unity. Over the weekend, while making a passionate case for her reappointment to the CEC, Ms Kadaga warned that the matter transcended individual interests. “You may think you're fighting an individual,” she said, “but you're fighting a bigger community.

And that's not right for the politics of Uganda.” Although Ms Among is not originally from Busoga, she is married there, a fact that adds complexity to the political dynamics. Former Kamuli District Chairperson and current Speaker of the National Convention Assembly under the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), Ms Proscovia Salaam Musumba, acknowledged Kadaga’s flaws but emphasised her longstanding loyalty and contributions to the NRM. “Despite our differences with our elder sister, Ms Kadaga, Busoga has been politically violated and left exposed, stripped of leadership, voice, and dignity,” Ms Musumba said. “She has made bold sacrifices for the party and does not deserve such humiliation.”

Ms Musumba further argued that while Kadaga may have alienated some within the region, her consistent work on the ground for the NRM should not be ignored. “You people, do you know how painful, costly, sacrificial, and stressful it is to build a party?” she asked. “Given our history, who else is the custodian of Busoga’s interests in the NRM?” Church leader Ronald Kirimani from Kamuli District echoed these sentiments, describing the situation as having moved “beyond prayers,” likening it to “chicks left without their mother hen, slaughtered for visitors.” “Maama Kadaga has dedicated her life to the NRM. It’s time she was appreciated rather than undermined by newcomers,” he said.

“Mzee [President Museveni] should have guided his muzukulu [grandchild] Ms Among, to step aside so Ms Kadaga could retain the CEC seat. Naturally, how can an incumbent be expected to step down for a challenger?” Mr Kirimani criticised the President’s response as a public relations failure, arguing that if Kadaga were truly valued, she would not have been subjected to what he termed as public humiliation. Supporters of Ms Kadaga maintain that she remains a cornerstone of Busoga’s political landscape and has spearheaded significant economic and social development across the region’s 12 districts. They argue she deserves continuity in the CEC. However, some within the NRM disagree.

Mr Daniel Musinguzi, the NRM vice chairperson for Jinja City, dismissed Ms Kadaga’s claims of entitlement to the position. “The NRM is not about seniority. It is about people who are committed to serving the party,” he said. “Ms Kadaga has failed to effectively promote the NRM during her term, whereas her challenger has delivered tangible results.” Mr Musinguzi further pointed to the NRM's poor performance in Busoga during the 2021 general elections, noting that the Opposition, led by Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, won in several areas, a failure he partially attributed to Ms Kadaga’s leadership.

The Bugabula South MP, Mr Henry Maurice Kibalya, once a close ally of Ms Kadaga, was blunt in his assessment. “Ms Kadaga tried to blackmail the NRM and President Museveni by presenting herself as the only hope for Busoga and warning of a revolt if she wasn’t retained,” he said. “But in doing so, she damaged her own credibility while trying to protect her political ego.” Meanwhile, social media political analyst Mr Elungat Odeke cautioned against allowing personal loyalty or sentiment to cloud political judgment. “She is losing favour, popularity, and dignity due to the ‘perpetuity paradox’, the belief that relevance depends on clinging to office,” he said. “There’s always a risk in overstaying one's welcome in politics.”

Tensions in NRM

The public clash between Ms Rebecca Kadaga and Ms Anita Among marks a significant escalation of internal tensions within the ruling party, NRM. The conflict centres around the race for the influential position of NRM First National Vice Chairperson (Female).