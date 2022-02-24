Kadaga asks NMG, partners to transform rural women

Left to Right: NMG-U company secretary Timothy Ntale, dfcu Bank managing director Mathias Katamba, Lands and Housing minister Judith Nabakooba, and UIA deputy executive director Paul Kyalimpa, hold a caricature of First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga during the  launch of the fifth season of the Rising Woman Initiative in Kampala on February 23, 2022. PHOTO/ STEPHEN OTAGE

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • The organisers of the Rising Woman Initiative say businesses owned by women suffered more during the lockdown.

The First Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, has asked the organisers of the Rising Woman Initiative to extend it to rural women to transform their business acumen.
The Rising Woman Initiative is a business competition organised by Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U), dfcu Bank and Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), to provide a platform for women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

