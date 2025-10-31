Kadaga backs protégé for Kamuli Municipality seat

First Deputy Prime Minister and Kamuli District Woman MP Rebecca Kadaga has publicly declared her “political successor,” ending years of speculation over the future of the constituency.

Speaking during a rally at Buwanume School to celebrate Mastula Namatovu’s successful nomination as the NRM flag bearer for Kamuli Municipality, Kadaga called the young politician her “loyal, well-groomed and tested political daughter.”

“I want to officially ask you to support, vote, and ensure my daughter wins this Municipality seat,” Kadaga said on Wednesday, drawing applause from a crowd of local supporters.

Namatovu faces a competitive race, with six challengers including incumbent Baroda Kayanga Watongola, Joshua Faruk Tezikuba, and Aziz Luwano — all independents with NRM roots — alongside FDC’s Bonny Mubiazalwa, Moses Bigirwa of the Common Man’s Party (CMP), and NUP’s Godfrey Mugoya.

Kadaga highlighted her long mentorship of Namatovu, recalling past efforts to promote her for the Eastern Youth MP seat and later for the National Women’s Council, where Namatovu served as Publicity Secretary.

“When the person I front loses, it is me who actually loses,” Kadaga said, before criticizing the incumbent for allegedly failing to meet voters’ expectations.

Moses Bigirwa, CMP candidate, acknowledged Kadaga’s influence but warned that her endorsement would not guarantee victory.

“We are all her children — even those in the opposition. Mastula should not take us for granted because the Municipality seat is open to all of us,” he said.

Aziz Luwano, long-time Kadaga ally and current Kamuli Mayor, echoed calls for careful choice, urging voters “to choose better leadership.”

Namatovu, who recently gained national attention when she seconded President Museveni for the NRM party chairmanship, described herself as Kadaga’s “political daughter” and credited her mentorship to the late community mobilizer Dr David Kazungu.

She recounted a prophetic blessing from the late Bishop Bamwoze during a PLE picnic, who told her, “I bless you to be a Minister or Speaker, stay in school and unlock your potential.”

“That blessing has inspired me every single day since,” she reflected.

Launching her third campaign for the Kamuli Municipality seat last month, Namatovu pledged to uphold Museveni’s vision, describing herself as “Mzee’s Muzukulu” and expressing readiness to serve in any capacity. “Whether I win or lose, I do so with dignity,” she said.

She promised accountable, inclusive leadership focused on youth, women, farmers, civil servants, and businesspeople.

“We shall serve each group according to their unique needs, but always through consultation, lobbying, and open communication,” Namatovu said.

‘Smart balance’

Charles Galimaka, a talk show host on Ssebo Radio Kamuli, described Namatovu’s rise as “a smart balance between the historicals and the youth,” adding, “With Busoga politics heating up, bringing in a young leader from Kadaga’s camp is a calculated move. Mastula is destined for bigger things.”

Samuel Bamwole, former Kamuli District Council Speaker and NRM District Chairperson, congratulated Namatovu for “earning the party’s trust,” noting that the party has a history of grooming youth leaders for national prominence.

Born November 29, 1988, Namatovu holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Makerere University and studied at Busoga High School and Nabisunsa Girls’ School.

In her roles with the National Women’s Council and National Youth Council, she has organized conferences, boosted government funding, developed strategic plans, and represented Uganda at international forums including the Commonwealth Youth Forum in Sri Lanka, the Nile Basin Conference in Egypt, and leadership training in Zimbabwe.