Kadaga, Busoga clerics clash over Nyege Nyege fete

Jinja-based Born Again pastors have joined Busoga East Diocese Bishop Paul Hannington Suubi to protest the hosting of the forthcoming Nyege Nyege Music festival in the area.

The International Nyege Nyege Music Festival is scheduled for November 14 to 17 at the Jinja Golf Ground in Jinja City.

However, both the Born Again pastors and Bishop Suubi are vehemently opposed to it, on moral grounds. They claim the festival corrupts the moral stand of Busoga.

“Nyege Nyege festival eludes the moral virtues of our commodities, especially the upbringing of the young generation ,’’ Pastor James Muwumba of Great Salvation Miracle Church said on Sunday while addressing journalists at Evangel Church in Jinja City .

Pastor Muwumba claimed, without offering evidence, that festivals such as the Nyege Nyege are associated with homosexuality.

“Recently Jinja was invaded with homosexuality acts, now it is coming in the form of a festival, but it is coming to spoil our children. We say as Jinja, we don’t need Nyege Nyege. There are many businesses that we can do that can bring more money,’’ he said.

Pastor Zachariah Sserwadda of Evangel Church in Jinja City said the Bible condemns such festivals.

“Nyege Nyege is not good for our young people, we just want to warn them not to participate in it, isolate yourself from it. It has just come to ruin people. We call upon the public not to get involved in it,’’ he said.

Pastor Sserwadda said they have evidence of acts of immoralities such as homosexuality, which were being practiced during the eighth Edition of Nyege Nyege festival that took place last year. “In the last festival, we sent some of our people, they took photos of homosexuality being practiced in Nyege Ngege. I petitioned the Jinja City authorities, but they paid a deaf ear. We talk with evidence,’’ he said.

Bishop Fredrick Maka of Elim Pentecostal Church in Walukuba in Jinja City said Nyege Nyege is full of temptations.

“As watchmen, we have sensed danger. We have sensed a festival which is known as full of promiscuity, immoral acts, indecent dressing, they drink to capacity, and many are raped. We warn all sober minded people,’’ he said.

Bishop Suubi while speaking at a Prayer organised by Busoga Consortium for Development in Luuka District on October 20, criticised the fete saying it should be stopped from taking place.

“We need to stop this because children in schools attend, what goes on there is not good,’’ Bishop Suubi said.

However, the First Deputy Prime Minister, who doubles as Kamuli Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, who was present at the thanksgiving prayer, disagreed with the bishop saying Nyege Nyege was designed for mature people because its entrance fee cannot be afforded by students.

“In the last year’s show, a ticket was sold at Shs300,000. If I may ask, how many students can afford this money? Therefore, those saying the festival spoils children are deceiving,’’ she said.

Ms Kadaga said the Nyege Nyege Festival is instead lucrative to the people staying in the region.

“Last year, all lodges and hotels right from Iganga, Jinja, Mayuge and Njeru were fully booked ,’’ Ms Kadaga said.

But Pastor Samuel Tumwebaze of Good Samaritan Church said they can’t exchange morals with money.