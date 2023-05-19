Kadaga calls for affordable insurance products for EAC traders

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga has tasked insurance companies to come up with affordable insurance packages that will guard goods in transit and minimize losses caused by risks including accidents as this will boost cross-border trade.

Officiating at the opening of the ongoing 5th annual two-day conference (May 19 - 20), for the Insurance Brokers Association Uganda (IBAU) taking place in Jinja, Kadaga said that goods safety must be ensured right from the Port of entry in Mombasa Kenya up to the last destination.

The conference which attracted participants from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and Burundi is being held under the theme: Rethink, re-energise, and reshape the way of doing business with emphasis on digitalising insurance operations in the region.

"The East African region's economies depend on road transport. All goods are transported by trucks from the Port of Mombasa to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, and beyond. They carry lots of goods and travel long distances. "Goods must be insured to minimize losses and keep the economy alive," she said.

Ms Kadaga also stressed the need to protect the interests of small-scale cross-border traders, the majority of whom are women.

She said such traders must be sensitized to the existing regulations, and the use of different currencies within the region, in addition to exporting their goods using formal routes.

“Most of them get into trouble using illegal routes. At the Malaba border, for example, I was told that some of these traders cross to Kenya through the river yet they can't swim. This is risky and we must address it," Kadaga said.

She also revealed that whereas there are regulations under the East African Community that state that small traders whose goods are less than 2000 dollars must be accepted from paying tax, such traders were unknowingly paying tax even when their goods are worth 100 dollars.

Ibrahim Kaddunabbi Lubega, the Chief Executive Officer of the Insurance Regulatory Authority said the authority was working with the Ministry of Works and Transport, Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA), Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), and Insurance Brokers Association Uganda (IBAU) among other partners to ensure that all imports are ensured.

Paul Muhame, IBAU's Board Chair said it is vital for the business community to prepare for threats and opportunities to prosper.