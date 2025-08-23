Kadaga defiant, faces among in NRM female deputy race

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs Rebecca Kadaga and Parliament Speaker Anita Among remained locked in a fierce contest for NRM’s Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) post, defying the ruling party's efforts to broker a settlement ahead of Saturday’s National Executive Council meeting.

President Museveni’s dominance in the party is undisputed, but the race for deputy posts has drawn public attention, with Kadaga and Among refusing to step aside despite offers of senior positions, per sources that attended CEC meetings early in the week.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong said the party had given the two candidates time to negotiate and step aside for one another.

“The party has given them time to engage each other and talk to see if one person can step aside for the other,” he told reporters on Friday.

Todwong added that Kadaga and Among are the only candidates for the post.

“We have given them time to see if they can agree within themselves so that we take one. If they fail to agree, we shall forward them to NEC on Saturday, and NEC will forward them to the national delegates.”

Todwong revealed that the CEC had issued a 12-hour deadline for the two to negotiate a resolution.

Kadaga, however, rebuffed any notion of compromise.

“I've told you that we're all in the contest and the question of negotiation doesn't arise,” she said in Kampala, adding: “I want to re-assure members of NRM that I'm in the race and I want to ask them to support me as usual so that I can continue designing and energizing the lives of the people of Uganda. My strength is with the people.”

Legislator Solomon Silwany, aligned with Among, criticized Kadaga’s stance.

"The president is instead overwhelmingly supporting Among,” the MP claimed, adding that: “After 20 years in CEC, it is time for Kadaga to nurture these young people who are coming up. I’ve seen pictures on social media indicating Kadaga is old enough to retire. She should step aside and be an advisor,” he said.

The contest has revealed deep divisions within NRM’s Busoga power base, where both women command influence over loyal supporters.

CEC cracks down on corruption, forwards Museveni for endorsement

NRM spokesperson Emmanuel Dombo said the final list of endorsed candidates will be submitted to NEC on Saturday.

“NEC can reject or uphold them because it’s the supreme organ of the party where decisions are made,” he said.

The council’s report will then be forwarded to the national delegates’ conference scheduled for August 27–28.

Recommended candidates as per CEC resolutions:

National Chairperson and NRM Presidential Candidate: Gen (rtd) Yoweri Museveni 1st National Vice Chairperson: Al Hajji Moses Kigongo 2nd National Vice Chairperson (Female): Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, Anita Annet Among Vice Chairperson – Northern Region: Daniel Fred Kidega, Obua Dennis Hamson, Sam Engola Vice Chairperson – Karamoja Region: Lokii John Baptist, Aachila John Roberts Rex, Johnson Ngorok, Lokii Abrahams Vice Chairperson – Central Region: Kalisa Kalangwa Moses, Kyeswa Hakim, Ssewava, Mukasa Joseph Ssemakula, Kiwanda Godfrey Ssubi, Kyeyune Kasolo Vice Chairperson – Kampala Region: Marwaha Katongole Singh, Salim Saad Uhuru, Sserugo Sadat, Bukenya Collins Andrew Vice Chairperson – Eastern Region: Mariam Naigaga, Mike Mukula, Echodu David Calvin Vice Chairperson – Western Region: Bwengye Lauben Muhangi, Asiimwe Jonard, Kamugisha Blaise, Kamuganga Dick Nuwamanya, Byaruhanga Barigye Enoch, Atuhe Innocent, Mawanda Michael Maranga, Baryomunsi Chris