Kadaga distances self from presidential race

The First Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, has refuted claims that she is interested in running for president in the 2026 General Election.

In a terse statement signed off by the ministry’s spokesperson, Ms Kadaga called on Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) to use the Computer Misuse Act to bring to book people whose intent is caus[ing] disharmony in the country.

Posters bearing the picture of Kadaga were awash on social media last week indicating the former Speaker of Parliament would be running for presidency in 2026.

Similar posts made rounds in 2021 in the run-up to the election of the Speaker of Parliament. At that time, it was reported by various news outlets that there was an impending fallout between the Kamuli woman legislator and President Museveni.

The matter was resolved after Ms Kadaga was appointed the First Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of East African Affairs in the aftermath of her unsuccessful bid to retain the House speakership.

Yesterday’s statement alluded to the May events.

“For the last week, there has been circulation on social media of fictitious posters of Rt Hon Kadaga as a candidate for 2026. The same posters and allegations were posted on social media in May 2021, a matter that was reported to UCC and other security agencies,” the statement read in part.

In September last year, similar posts were made about the former prime minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, indicating he was considering standing for president in the 2021 General Election.

He, however, swiftly refuted the claims in a tweet.

Ms Kadaga served as the Speaker of Parliament between May 19, 2011 and May 21, 2021. She became the first woman to be elected to the office after having previously served as Mr Edward Ssekandi’s deputy from 2001 to 2011.