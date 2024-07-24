Kadaga effort raises Shs20m to renovate primary school in Buyende

The First Deputy Premier and Minister for East African Community (EAC) Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, has led a fundraising drive which raised Shs20m in cash and pledges to renovate Kigingi Primary School in Nkondo sub-county, Buyende District.

Mr Sharif Mangaraine Galimaka, a former district youth chairperson and Old Boy of the school, sought to honour the legacy of his father, Charles Galimaka, as the founding sub-county chairperson and initiator of the school management committee.

“We should thank this young man (Galimaka) who came to my office, saying education was ‘dead’ and my response is that his efforts for the nation deserve a bigger reward for having a vision and focus for the people,” Ms Kadaga said on Tuesday.

Kadaga reiterated her passion for education and service delivery by donating Shs10m and disclosing that she has forwarded and lobbied for the school to benefit from the government's programme of renovating traditional schools.

“We should be able to get a four-classroom block and desks next financial year,” she said, warning against child marriage, labour and teenage pregnancies that keep girls and children off school and kill their future.

Mr Galimaka urged old students to reconstitute schools that built their educational foundation, rather than only concentrating on secondary schools.

“As old boys and girls, primary schools lay our foundations and it is gratifying that we see them better and inspire the young ones,” he said.

He further commended Ms Kadaga for being a “beacon of hope for education, inspiration model to the young generation and development addict”.

Mr David Takozekibi, who was the Guest Speaker, decried the intrigue, rumour mongering and infighting that he said keeps Busoga off the development radar, and challenged the Basoga, especially residents of Buyende to focus on unity.