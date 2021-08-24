Kadaga halts works on Shs45b Kasolwe project

By Sam Caleb Opio More by this Author

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, has halted works on the Shs45b Kasolwe Livestock Project and asked for new management and a public audit.

This follows the minister’s visit to the site in Kamuli District to assess the progress of the project last week where she was disappointed that the team and management of the National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC & DB), which implements the project, allegedly shunned her.

The team was supposed to share with her the project challenges.

“There is a management lacuna in this project; no stock census, accountability, the construction works at the learning centre is a death trap,” Ms Kadaga said, calling for streamlining of the management structure.

However, Mr Daniel Epinyu, the Kasolwe farm manager, who was allegedly in Entebbe for a NAGRC meeting when this reporter contacted him, said he was not aware of the meeting as no one invited him.

“Whom did they invite? Not even my bosses were aware; this is not how government things are done,” he said before hanging up.

Ms Kadaga also demanded for accountability for animals, which were allegedly disposed of to other districts and not the local farmers, saying a Busoga-based institution cannot sell off all animals to Gulu, Apac, and Kumi.

According to Mr Maxwell Kuwembula, the Kamuli District chairperson, a total of 2,604 goats were sold at Shs100,000 to outside bidders despite the locals bidding Shs140,000.

Mr Kuwembula added 2,500 chicken at the farm have outgrown their laying age by eight months but the management is waiting for the Christmas season to sell them off, while the seven pigs have never produced since they were brought three years ago.

He said the lapse in the management and administration in a big government project was ‘intentional’ and meant to ‘frustrate it’.

Mr John Teira, the Bugabula North MP, observed that there is a ‘remote control administration’ and the project is now being used as a conduit to get jobs and money.

“Madam (Kadaga), these rogues in government thought your loss in the Speakership race rendered you powerless and they now want to wipe out your legacy as they run the show by remote.

He added: “If the government commits funds and no work is done because there is literally no management, we can halt the activities and hand them to the Local Government until things are sorted out.”

Ms Loyce Apajo, the animal husbandry officer, said the farm has 615 cows, 400 goats, seven pigs and about 2,000 chickens.

However, an official from NAGRIC, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Kasolwe Project issues are highly political and deeply rooted in political patronage, alliances and allegiances.

He added that the perceived mess was created by Ms Kadaga’s henchmen who would intimidate and bully under the guise of having been sent by the former Speaker.

