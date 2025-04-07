Kadaga is not bigger than Busoga, says kingdom

The Katuukiro (prime minister) of Busoga Kingdom, Dr Joseph Muvawala, has said nobody, including the First Deputy Premier and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, is bigger than the monarchy. He also assured critics of Busoga Kingdom that the Kyabazinga, William Kadhumbula Nadiope, is fully in charge of his kingdom, and has never been overthrown.

“The Kyabazinga informs all of us that nobody is bigger than Busoga and our historical cosmopolitan nature and unity in diversity is our strength. Busoga pre-dates each of us, it will exist after any of us and we shall do everything possible to preserve and protect that cherished identity and history” he said in an April 4 response.

It adds: “I would like to assure the Basoga and the rest of Ugandans that His Majesty William Kadhumbula Gabula Nadiope IV is in charge of the Kingdom (and) the OBB is under no control by any other forces, apart from the authority and leadership of His Majesty the Isebantu, the Kyabazinga.”

Ms Kadaga last month sent shockwaves in Busoga Sub-region by claiming that “the Kyabazingaship was overthrown”. “The issue at the moment is that the Kyabazingaship was overthrown and it is a matter of concern,” Ms Kadaga, who is also the Kamuli District Woman Member of Parliament, said while being hosted on a local radio station in Kamuli on March 24.

Kadaga’s claims

She also accused some senior Kingdom officials of being “enemies of Busoga” and endorsing rival candidates to unseat her in 2026. Last week, Dr Muvawala said he had not heard the person of the Katuukiro being referred to in person, but promised to respond at an appropriate time, after consultations with the king.

“Social and mainstream media in the last few weeks has been awash with caustic language and content that aims to pull the Obwa Kyabazinga Bwa Busoga (OBB) into the political horn-locking arena. “His Majesty the Kyabazinga is concerned about not only the end results of the trend but also the risk of abuse of freedom of speech under our Ugandan Laws for which His Majesty thanks the President for sustained national peace and tranquility, which has enabled the enjoyment of these basic rights,” the statement reads in part.

“. . . The Kyabazinga is our cultural head and father, and nobody within Busoga should think and or assume that they can have power and control over the Kyabazinga as we are all equal before His Highness.” Earlier, Ms Kadaga alleged that the Kingdom had betrayed her efforts to ensure that the Kyabazinga was enthroned, a narrative described by Dr Muvawala as “a misplaced allegation”.

According to Dr Muvawala, President Museveni is the guardian to the Kyabazinga, and has cared for him throughout his childhood, having closely worked with his father, the late Majesty, Prof Wilson Kadhumbula in government as Cabinet Minister.

“The President of Uganda does not have the mandate or role in the election of the Kyabazinga, and it is not true that the President was not in support of the election of our Kyabazinga as the process was purely a cultural one,” said Dr Muvawala.

Shortly after the death of Kyabazinga Henry Wako Muloki in 2008, a section of Basoga asked Prince Columbus Wambuzi of Bulamogi chiefdom in Kaliro District to ascend to the throne. However, other subjects were pro-Prince Gabula camp that contended he was the rightful monarch, precipitating tensions over the Kyabazingaship.

The Gabula-Wambuzi tensions only subsided in 2014 when then Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, sought President Museveni’s intervention. The intervention culminated in Busoga’s 11 hereditary royal chiefs electing Prince Gabula before he was crowned Kyabazinga 13 that same year.

WHAT HE SAID

This publication sounded out Dr Muvawala for a brief interview, and these are the excerpts:

To what extent does the statement you released on April 4, described as “the position of the Kyabazinga” calm his subjects?

Dr Muvawala: Of course it does. We have stated facts, principles and no attacks. Without the Kyabazinga, our identity as a cosmopolitan is in danger.

Is the Kingdom fronting some candidates to topple Ms Kadaga in 2026?

Dr Muvawala: Of course not; and why go against our guardian mother? It is a fallacy.

Not even Ms Veronica Vennah Kagona (Busoga Kingdom State Minister for Youth Affairs/Information and Communication Technology?

Dr Muvawala: Why should an elephant be scared by a rabbit? And why should a whole Kingdom select a young lady with limited ability? You mean we are short of competent candidates? We are better than that. This Kyabazinga coup plot talk could be fuelled by his invisibility.

There are those who think he should be all over the place monitoring his programmes. Where is he, by the way?

Dr Muvawala: The Kyabazinga appears at his pleasure. In January, he was pleased to appear; we have a timetable and I am sure he will appear. For the time being, he is engaged with kingdom work, but not in private. He will appear as he pleases not through blackmail.