Kadaga launches initiative to combat non-communicable diseases in Busoga

The first Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has launched an initiative to combat Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the Busoga region, flagging off members of the Advisory Board committee of the Smart African Village Development Consortium (SADO).

Speaking at the launch event in Kampala, Kadaga tasked the committee to build health workers' capacities in selected facilities across Kamuli, Jinja, Iganga, Mayuge, and Bugiri districts.

"Sickle cell is very endemic in the Busoga region and I call on health workers to give it special attention to save people's lives," Kadaga said, emphasizing the need for scaled-up awareness programs on NCDs.

Kadaga, patron of the SADO project, stressed the importance of improving healthcare quality in the region.

Dr. Gerald Mutungi, Head of NCD prevention and control at the Ministry of Health, said the five-year SADO project would significantly improve lives in Busoga.

"The Ministry of Health plans to elevate Kamuli hospital to a referral hospital; it's committed to ensuring equitable healthcare delivery across the Busoga region," Mutungi said.

Dr. Nelson Muzira, Country/National Project Coordinator for SADO, expressed optimism about the project's impact.

"The project aims to help the government improve healthcare services," Muzira said, outlining plans to install medical equipment in 76 government facilities and commission five diagnostic centers with advanced equipment like X-rays and scans.

Muzira added that SADO intends to support equipment calibration and standards through a proposed center in Wabigalo zone, Kampala.

"We want to strengthen NCD responses and diagnostic services by engaging the community, building health worker capacity, and establishing community-based networks for effective referrals," he said.