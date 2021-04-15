Kadaga promises justice for family of student shot by police in Bobi Wine protests

By Job Bwire More by this Author

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga Thursday said she will help the family of a 15-year-old student who was shot dead by police during the November protests, to get justice.

This was after Ms Hajara Nakitto and her husband, Mr Meddie Semugenyi petitioned the Speaker on grounds that they had failed to get justice from police following the death of their son, Amos Ssegawa, a senior two student at Lubiri High School (Buloba Campus).

“It's been a sad mid-morning as I listened to a harrowing account from Hajara Nakitto and husband Meddie Semugenyi about how police shot dead their 15-yr old son, in Kampala on November 19, 2020; later forced them to exhume the body for post mortem. The couple footed re-burial expenses! I will help the couple get justice,” the Speaker tweeted after meeting Ssegawa’s family.

Ssegawa is one of the 54 people who were killed in the protests which erupted in Kampala and other parts of Uganda following the arrest of presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine in Luuka District on November 18, 2020.

Museveni pledges compensation

All the victims of the "senseless riots" and shootings are yet to get justice, months after the president last year said some of them would be compensated for injuries, loss of life and property.

"The government will compensate all those who lost their lives but were not rioters. The government will also compensate those who lost their properties if it can be verified," said Museveni in a televised address on November 29, 2020.

According to the president, 32 of the victims were rioters who died in confrontation with the soldiers and police.

"The 32 rioters died in confrontations with security forces, 20 people were hit by stray bullets and two victims were knocked by the vehicle that lost control after the driver was hit by stones by rioters," Mr Museveni said before directing police to carry out comprehensive investigations on alleged stray bullets fired by security personnel during the riots, which killed people and injured several others.

Ssegawa killed as he walked home with mum

“My son was shot dead as I walked with him home on the second day of the protests (November 19, 2020). I have not never received justice because police failed to help me. I have spent everything I had to try and get justice,” Ms Nakitto said.

Ssegawa was his mother’s first child. Due to the closure of schools, Ssegawa was free and because the festive season was approaching. Two weeks before the protests, Nakitto began taking him to her shop in Kisenyi, a Kampala suburb.

Ms Nakitto in an earlier interview with this publication said since she was 15 years older than her son, they understood each other well. They discussed business plans and he was obedient and also God-fearing.

“I had anticipated that the Christmas season would be busy so I needed help. I sell clothes in Kisenyi and his main job was to dress the mannequins in the morning. However, when the customers were many, he would help me to serve them. He had just begun to understand how the business is run.”

Nakitto said at about 11 am – on the second day when the riots seemed to intensify, she decided to close the shop and take her son home.

“We walked towards Usafi Taxi Park with our arms held up. Although our arms were up, my hand was on one of his arms. At Cornerstone Plaza, we saw a military pick up speeding towards us from Mengo. Their guns were pointed at us, but we kept on walking with our arms up. When the soldiers shot, Ssegawa fell down. I also fell away from him – in the middle of the road,” she said.

Hit through the mouth

The bullet hit Ssegawa in the mouth and exited through the right side of his neck. He died shortly afterwards. Well-wishers, including a Spark TV journalist Joselyn Nakibuule, took him to Doctor’s Clinic in Mengo, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Ssegawa was buried in Kinoni parish, Kisekka Sub-county, Lwengo District.

The family lodged a complaint with Uganda Human Rights Commission but she says she’s yet to get justice. Nakitto now has only one child, a 12-year-old girl.