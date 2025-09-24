Kadaga rallies Busoga to vote Museveni ahead of 22026 polls

The First Deputy Prime Minister, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, widely celebrated as Maama Busoga, has vowed not to leave the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), despite losing her CEC seat as second national vice chairperson female.

At her grand thanksgiving ceremony last weekend, the Kamuli Woman MP brought together thousands of jubilant supporters, religious leaders, and local leaders from across Busoga. The colorful celebration was not only a moment of gratitude but also a powerful statement of unity and resolve.

In a bold and courageous stance, Ms Kadaga reaffirmed her unwavering commitment to the NRM and rallied the people of Busoga to stand firmly with President Museveni.

According to her, Busoga’s future lies in loyalty to the Movement that has reportedly safeguarded peace, stability, and development.

“Today is not just about individuals but about the party. As NRM, we walk in unity and together we will deliver victory. I call upon the people of Busoga to rally behind the NRM in the upcoming elections, ” she said.

Her strength was on full display as she returned to Kololo for Mr Museveni’s nomination rally, escorted by hundreds of enthusiastic supporters from Busoga.



Political commentators in Busoga argue that Kadaga’s thanksgiving meant that she’s a strong pillar, a symbol of loyalty, and a fearless defender of the NRM cause in the sub region.