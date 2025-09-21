Kadaga reaffirms loyalty to NRM, slams Busoga ‘betrayers’

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Ms Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, popularly known as “Mama Busoga”, has reaffirmed her commitment to the National Resistance Movement (NRM), pledging to continue serving the people of Busoga with renewed energy and focus.

Addressing a massive rally at Kamuli Municipal Grounds, Ms Kadaga thanked her supporters for their steadfast loyalty and vowed to remain their voice within the ruling party.

“I am still part of the NRM and will continue to serve because of the trust and hope you have placed in me. Together, we have unresolved matters to address, and just as you have stood by me, I will continue standing with you,” Ms Kadaga told the cheering crowd.

“There is nothing in my mind that will make me change from NRM because it is the party that has made me what I am to date,” she added.

In a hard-hitting speech, Ms Kadaga accused some Busoga MPs of working with external forces to undermine her leadership and frustrate development in the region.

Opposition joins homecoming

Her homecoming procession from Jinja to Kamuli drew an unusual show of unity, as National Unity Platform (NUP) members joined the event. After her address at Jinja Agricultural Showground, opposition members marched alongside NRM supporters in a convoy that ended in Kamuli.

NUP members join the homecoming procession of First Deputy Prime Minister Ms Rebecca Kadaga at Ambercourt Roundabout in Jinja on September 19, 2025. Photo/Denis Edema

Mr Andrew Kiiza Kaluya, the NUP Mobilization Secretary for Eastern Uganda, said the moment symbolized Busoga’s unity across political divides.

“As NUP members in Busoga sub-region, we have come out to make a strong statement that although we belong to different political parties, today we are united to celebrate Ms Kadaga’s return. Busoga is shining because of her leadership and her position in government,” Mr Kaluya said.

He added that the large turnout also reflected the region’s discontent with the NRM’s treatment of Ms Kadaga during the recent CEC elections.

“People have come in big numbers to show their displeasure at how the NRM party treated Ms Kadaga at the CEC meeting in Kololo. As she said in her submission, ‘You might think you are fighting me, but you are fighting a big community,’” Mr Kaluya noted.

The convoy left Jinja around 2pm and arrived in Kamuli close to 7pm, with supporters dancing along the way.

Kadaga names ‘saboteurs’

Pressed by supporters to reveal those she accuses of sabotaging her efforts, Ms Kadaga named several MPs, including Mr Henry Maurice Kibalya (Bugabula South), Mr Milton Muwuma (Kigulu South), Mr Solomon Silwanyi (Bukholi), Mr Sanon Bwire (Bulamogi), Mr Moses Magogo (Budiope East), Mr Panadol Mugema (Iganga Municipality), and Ms Baroda Kayanga (Kamuli Municipality).

“These leaders have contributed nothing of substance in the House for Busoga. They’ve instead engaged in political fights and failed in their accountability to the electorate. It’s time we hold them accountable,” she declared.

Ms Kadaga also criticized Busoga Kingdom’s leadership, accusing some individuals of mismanaging assets and lacking a development agenda.

“Our problem lies with some of the leaders in the kingdom who see me as an obstacle to their dealings. While Buganda has successfully reclaimed or been compensated for royal assets, Busoga remains stagnant, and our assets are quietly being parceled off,” she said.

Call for Busoga unity

Former Budiope East MP Mr Geoffrey Dhamuzungu, who coordinated the event under the banners of Operation Restore Busoga and Team Mama Kadaga, rallied supporters to reject what he described as “modern-day imperialism and internal sabotage.”

“Our ground forces ensured Team Mulamu did not interfere with the Busoga Homecoming. This is the beginning of a clean-up. The battle lines have been drawn,” Mr Dhamuzungu said.

Dr David Matovu, CEO of Bingo Investments and one of the organizers, said the overwhelming turnout was proof of Kadaga’s enduring influence.

“Whether you love or hate her, Mama Kadaga’s legacy of service and deep connection with the people is undeniable. She commands unconditional loyalty, and today, Busoga has made that loud and clear,” Dr Matovu said.