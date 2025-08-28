Kadaga’s 36 years in political spotlight

After the National Resistance Army (NRA) took power in 1986, Ms Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, now Minister of East African Affairs (EAC), was elected Woman Member of Parliament for Kamuli in 1989 through the Electoral College under the newly formed National Resistance Council (NRC).

Before entering politics, Ms Kadaga, a lawyer by training, opened Kadaga and Company Advocates in 1984, following a stint as a legal assistant at Obol Ochola Law Chambers.

She was the first female lawyer to establish a law firm after graduating from Makerere University and completing a Diploma in Legal Practice at the Law Development Centre in 1979.

Her legal and political experience eventually propelled her to the country’s third-highest office when she was elected Uganda’s first female Speaker of Parliament in 2011, succeeding Mr Edward Ssekandi.

She had served as Deputy Speaker for a decade prior and has represented Kamuli as Woman MP continuously since 1989. In 2003, she earned a Master of Arts in Women’s Law from the University of Zimbabwe.

Ms Kadaga returned to her home district in 1996 to contest for Woman MP, a position she held for six consecutive terms. In 2001, she became Deputy Speaker, serving for 10 years before ascending to Speaker.

During her tenure, she guided key legislation, budget approvals, and loans supporting the NRM manifesto and national development.

Her election as Second National Vice Chairperson for women on the NRM CEC gave her a platform to champion women’s issues while representing young people, the elderly, and children.

Former Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga. PHOTO | FILE

Challenges

Analysts trace Ms Kadaga’s political struggles to the period before losing the speakership in 2021.

Her rivalry for the NRM Vice Chairperson slot last year reflected the challenges she faced within the party hierarchy. “Kadaga has been a great pillar in the women’s movement.

She carried the torch from leaders like Rhoda Kalema and Joyce Mpanga,” said Ms Sarah Bireete, the executive director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance. In 2017, Ms Kadaga oversaw the controversial constitutional amendment lifting the presidential age limit, enabling President Museveni to run for another term—a move that some analysts say contributed to her eventual political decline.

Ms Kadaga has expressed frustration over her removal as Speaker, emphasising her loyalty to the party.

“I have supported all our campaigns, ensured budgets passed, marketed Uganda globally, and served faithfully. Yet I was publicly humiliated when I was removed as Speaker. How much more can one take?” she said during a State House harmonisation meeting.

Regional implications

Her loss and public disagreements with President Museveni raised concerns about eastern region politics, particularly Busoga.

During a recent exchange, Mr Museveni dismissed claims that Ms Kadaga’s ouster would alienate the Basoga, citing historical protection of the community by the NRA and FRONASA.

Ms Kadaga has also received attention from Opposition leaders. In early 2025, NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) publicly expressed support for her, highlighting her significance in Busoga politics.

In the 2021 elections, Mr Kyagulanyi outperformed Mr Museveni in several Busoga districts.

NUP secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya noted that Ms Kadaga has often acted with principle: “She stood with the people in landmark decisions,” he said.