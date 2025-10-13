Kadaga slams govt over poorly equipped rural health facilities

The First Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for East Africa Community Affairs Ms Rebecca Kadaga, has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the government's failure to adequately equip public hospitals and health centres, especially in rural areas.

Speaking at the weekend during a Kidney Health Camp, organised by Becky’s Child Foundation, Ms Kadaga criticised the government for relying on NGOs to support its health facilities.

"I am not happy that some of our government hospitals are supported by NGOs. Our taxpayers deserve better health services. NGOs should only supplement, not lead, the health sector, "she said.

Ms Kadaga pledged to raise the issue in Parliament and Cabinet, advocating for improved access to affordable healthcare and greater investment in public health facilities.

The Kamuli Woman MP said she had successfully lobbied for the establishment of five kidney diagnostic centres across Busoga, aimed at taking services closer to the people and reducing the need for patients to travel to Kampala.



The centres are in Kamuli, Iganga,Mayuge, Bugiri, Kaliro and Jinja Regional Referral Hospital.

Dr Joseph Gyagenda, president of the Uganda Kidney Association, called for early screening and diagnosis to manage kidney-related illnesses before they advance.

Dr Afizi Kibuuka, the Deputy Director of Jinja Regional Referral Hospital and a consultant, urged health workers to apply soft skills when attending to patients because it is the first diagnostic approach.

Dr Kibuuka noted that making patients feel genuinely cared for not only enhances their experience but also plays a significant role in their healing process, often without the need for additional clinical intervention.

“Friendly, caring service helps restore patient hope,” Dr Kibuuka emphasised.

Mr James Waako, Kamuli District Health Officer, noted a critical gap in rural healthcare access, saying most resources are concentrated in urban areas.

“We need to equip grassroots health facilities so that we can offer screening and advice. Many patients here cannot afford to travel long distances to access some diagnostic requests for investigations,” he said.

Ms Rebecca Mubeezi, Executive Director of Becky’s Child Foundation, described the health camp as an Independence gift to Busoga.