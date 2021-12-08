Kadaga tasks Busoga leaders on women, children’s rights

First deputy prime minister and Kamuli woman MP Rebecca Kadaga joins women and child rights' activists after the launch of 16 days of activism at Kamuki Youth Centre.Terres Des Hommes Netherlands,an NGO engaged in the fight against child and women rights abuse called for more vigilance when dealing with women's issues.PHOTO/ SAM CALEB OPIO

By  Sam Caleb Opio

Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The Uganda Bureau of Statistics data reflects that 51.9 percent  of women aged 15 to 49 experience spousal violence, and 22 percent experience sexual violence. Thirty five percent of girls experience sexual violence and 59 percent of females report experiencing physical violence during childhood. 

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, has called upon leaders of Busoga Sub-region to rise up and fights acts of injustice against children.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.