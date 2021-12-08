Kadaga tasks Busoga leaders on women, children’s rights

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, has called upon leaders of Busoga Sub-region to rise up and fights acts of injustice against children.

She also urged child rights organisations and all other stakeholders to support children with conditions such as albinism and punish who commit crimes against them.

“For instance, they [children with albinism] must sit near the blackboard because of the visual challenges. They should also be allowed to wear hats and glasses,” she said.

Ms Kadaga also advocated for programmes aimed at preventing violence against women and girls.

“We must start naming and shaming those who commit crimes against the children. Sometimes there are leaders who take advantage of the community, sit in front, get recognition but side with child abusers. Wake up and support the children,” she urged.

Ms Kadaga made the remarks while launching the 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence in Kamuli and Buyende districts at Kamuli Youth Centre last Friday.

The 16 days of activism campaign is observed annually from November 25 up to December 10.

Mr James Yesiga, the country manager for Terres des Hommes –Netherlands, an NGO engaged in the fight against the 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, called for more vigilance when dealing with children’s issues.

He said special attention should be exercised when responding to violence against women and girls.

“A platform should be created for the most vulnerable girls to speak out on the increasing number of teenage pregnancies and child marriages during this period but above all, seek accountability from various stakeholders on the spike in teenage pregnancies and functionality of child protection mechanisms,” he said. “Empower girls to be part of decision making at all levels and facilitate their participation, educate them, give them skills, enable them to have the confidence to speak and have their voices heard,” he added.

Ms Zaituni Asio, the programme manager for Plan International Uganda in Kamuli, called for strengthening of child protection and response mechanisms.

She said the closure of schools to avert the spread of Covid-19 has greatly threatened the wellbeing of children by exposing them to violence in digital spaces, child labour, teenage pregnancy and child neglect, among others.

National outlook

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics data reflects that 51.9 percent of women aged 15 to 49 experience spousal violence, and 22 percent experience sexual violence. Thirty five percent of girls experience sexual violence and 59 percent of females report experiencing physical violence during childhood. The 2013 Annual Crime Police Report indicates domestic violence among the leading 10 top crimes.