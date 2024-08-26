Kadaga urges govt to add her book to new curriculum

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, has urged the government to incorporate her book into the new secondary school curriculum.

Ms Kadaga said the book titled Path to Greatness will help the students realise their potential in various fields and address unemployment.

“In school, you are taught what you need to pass exams. For instance, after finishing at LDC (Law Development Centre) and leaving university, you face the real world. At university, you live and eat together, but once you graduate, you must find your own food, accommodation, and employment,” she said during the book review at the FIDA Uganda offices in Ntinda, Kampala, on Friday.

She said universities only prepare students to pass exams and do not equip them for real-life challenges.

“This is the intelligence we are discussing. Beyond passing exams, students should be taught how to manage real-life challenges,” Ms Kadaga said.

The former Speaker of Parliament said the book aims to inspire young people to realise their potential through focus, discipline, creativity, and innovation.

Hopeful

She encouraged people to open their minds, aspire to reach their goals and concentrate on their personal journeys.

Ms Kadaga said during her tenure as chairperson of the Busoga University Council, they introduced entrepreneurship into all courses. She urged other universities to adopt similar programmes to combat unemployment in Uganda.

“Whether students were studying medicine, law, or any other subject, they had to learn about entrepreneurship to understand how to become self-employed. This initiative is unique to Busoga,” she said.

She added: “I am not sure if other universities are implementing similar programmes, but it is something that should be adopted more widely.”

Ms Linette du Toit Lubuulwa, the research and fundraising manager at FIDA-Uganda, praised Ms Kadaga for the mentorship and training she has provided to young women lawyers.

“The book addresses the barriers that women face in their pursuit of greatness. It does not ignore the heavy caregiving burdens and responsibilities that women often shoulder. It acknowledges that women generally tend to undervalue themselves, lack the confidence they should have, and are often reluctant to seek promotions and opportunities,” Ms Lubuulwa said.

She added: “We are also focused on helping women achieve their full potential, discover their inner strengths, and accomplish the great things they are destined to do.”