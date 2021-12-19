Kadaga warns private investors on fake products 

The first Deputy Premier also the Minister for East African Community Affairs, Ms Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, has warned private investors against substandard products on the market.

This was said during the awarding ceremony organized by East Africa Brand and Quality Awards under the Theme "Innovation and Productivity: The Place of Quality in a Time of Sustainable Change" at the Golf Course Hotel Saturday. The event recognized the best brands in the East African region.

In her speech read by the State Minister for Trade, Ms Harriet Ntabazi, Kadaga noted that the private sector is doing a commendable job in regards to providing employment and paying taxes.

“To maintain our standards on the EAC, we need to have high-quality products which can compete with other brands in the community,” she said.

Ms Kadaga appealed to different companies that won the awards to ensure that they keep their brands growing as a way of customer satisfaction such that they can demand more products.

“I call upon more foreigners to come and start up businesses in Uganda because we have a good working environment and peace,” she said.

Among the winners was Bidco Uganda Limited (BUL) which scooped the overall 2021 Best Visionary Agro-Processing and Manufacturing Company award.

Mr Sharma Anoop, the General Manager said that BUL received two regional awards which include: Quality Excellence Award for Best Class Manufacturing in East Africa and Quality Excellence Award for the Best Manufacturer of Edible Oil and Detergents in East Africa with International Standards Certificate (ISO).

"Our products conform to the ISO standards and this recognition is a true reflection of what we produce,” he said.

Guard Bender, the Chairman of the Awards event revealed that the different awardees were chosen across the East African region with emphasis on the quality of products that they produce.