Kadaga warns private investors on fake products 

Mr Sharma Anoop, the General Manager Bidco Uganda Limited (BUL) receives the award from the State Minister for Trade, Ms Harriet Ntabazi. Photo | Shabibah Nakirigya

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • In her speech read by the Trade State Minister, Ms Harriet Ntabazi, Kadaga noted that the private sector is doing a commendable job in regards to providing employment and paying taxes. 

The first Deputy Premier also the Minister for East African Community Affairs, Ms Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, has warned private investors against substandard products on the market.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.