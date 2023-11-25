Kafeero’s Kampala mu Kooti relevant now more than ever

Twenty-three years have elapsed since the late Job Paulo Kafeero, a legendary Ugandan Kadongo Kamu singer, released Kampala Mu Kooti, one of his rollercoaster singles. This marked Kafeero’s 15th release out of the 21 albums he produced, and the title track was crafted at Kasiwukira Studios, making its debut in 2000.

Known for addressing societal issues in his songs, Kafeero’s Kampala Mu Kooti, loosely translated as “Kampala in Court” was no exception.

In the tradition of the time, artistes, particularly those in the Kadongo Kamu genre, skillfully wrapped their lyrics, concealing the true meanings behind their words and showcasing their lyrical maturity.

Kafeero, like many others, had a penchant for composing songs that allowed one to dance without fully grasping the subtle implications directed at the listener or even the artiste himself.

Much like an art form, Kafeero’s Kampala Mu Kooti carried a cryptic message that eluded many. The distinction between hearing and listening became evident—those who merely heard the song believed Kafeero was singing about Kampala as a capital city. However, those who truly listened understood that he ingeniously intertwined the Buganda Kingdom, the Parliament, and the entire nation of Uganda, cryptically portraying the Kampala he sang about.

As we revisit this musical masterpiece, we delve into how the themes and issues Kafeero addressed in 2000 continue to shape the urban landscape and influence the daily lives of Ugandans and, in particular, the residents of Kampala.

Challenges in governance

Kafeero’s song also alluded to issues of governance. Over the years, Kampala and Uganda at large have faced governance issues—from service delivery challenges to political controversies. Kampala, as a capital city, remains a focal point of political and administrative attention.

In one of the cryptic lines—Kampala yanyize nnyo okusuza abatakola nga ate bakeera kulya—Kafeero critiques the misuse of resources, echoing the frustrations of the masses housing non-working individuals who, much like some lawmakers, focus on personal gains rather than addressing crucial issues during their sittings.

Kafeero’s depiction of parliamentary and court proceedings adjourning when corruption is exposed exemplifies the challenges of addressing corruption within the government. The fear of repercussions and potential threats to life hinder the pursuit of justice.

His observation of a rising trend in corruption within government officials painted a disheartening picture. The failure to address such misconduct and instead rewarding the wrongdoers with promotions underscores a systemic issue persisting through the years.

In a historical context, in a couple of cryptic lyrical lines in the song, Kafeero expressed his wish for Kabaka’s support for alternative revolutionary groups, emphasising the betrayal by the National Resistance Army (NRA). The consequences of this choice continue to resonate in contemporary discussions about political alliances and their impact.

Kafeero’s reflection on Buganda’s pursuit of “Federo” resonates with the ongoing kingdom’s struggle for autonomy. Despite promises made during negotiations, Buganda was left disillusioned. The echoes of discontent linger as Buganda continues to yearn for the promised freedom.

In lines like “Ntegedde mwali bavu naye kyembuza, lwaki bwemufuna abamu mutwesibako”, Kafeero hit at the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government that had come in power but seemingly overstayed even at the time of the songs release.

Congestion conundrum

One of the primary themes in Kampala Mu Kooti was the issue of congestion among people. Although he did not sing about the never-ending traffic jams at the time and the chaotic streets of Kampala, today, the city remains synonymous with traffic gridlock, especially during rush hours.

Despite efforts to improve the road infrastructure and public transportation, the sheer volume of vehicles on the roads continues to plague commuters. For many Kampala residents, the frustration of being caught in traffic jams remains a daily reality on top of the ever-surging potholes.

Hustle and struggle

In the song, Kafeero eloquently captured the spirit of resilience that defines the people of Kampala. Kampala Mu Kooti celebrated the tireless determination of city dwellers who were chasing dreams and opportunities. This theme is still evident in the city’s landscape. Kampala is a place where people come to make a living, where street vendors hustle to sell their wares, and where opportunities and challenges coexist. The city’s informal sector, characterised by street vendors and small businesses, continues to be a cornerstone of Kampala’s economy. He, however, did not leave out the unending chasing of various groups in the city like the hawkers.

Poverty, wealth disparities

The song delves into the stark economic disparities within the city. Kafeero sings about the juxtaposition of wealth and poverty in Kampala, where the affluent and underprivileged often live in close proximity. The city’s skyline showcases modern high-rise buildings alongside informal settlements, highlighting the wide economic gap that persists to this day. Despite Uganda’s economic growth, income inequality remains a pressing issue.

Kafeero highlights elements such as men leaving their homes in villages because they can no longer meet their family’s needs or simply forgetting about them when they move to seek greener pastures, where they find new suitors. Additionally, he addresses the issue of famine, where some people lack food overnight.

The song justifies the aspirations coursing through the veins of Kampala’s residents. His lyrics paint a vivid picture of dreams for success, livelihood, and a better life that echo in the hearts of many.

Today, these aspirations continue to be a driving force among the city’s inhabitants, turning Kampala into a magnet for individuals from across Uganda and the region, all seeking to carve out a brighter future for themselves.

Struggle for space

Kampala’s rapid urbanisation was another theme that Kafeero’s song touched upon. The city’s population has grown significantly over the years, resulting in increased demand for housing, services, and infrastructure.

Informal settlements, often referred to as slums, have expanded as people seek a place to live and work.

These settlements result in the urbanisation challenges Kampala faces, including limited access to basic amenities.

He cited how then city council destabilised various city traders in their respective spaces. In fact, he jokingly sang about the council’s ability to bypass a dead stinking dog along a city street. The same council would jump at the opportunity of vacating various city traders as if their products caused the stench.

Environmental concerns

While Kampala Mu Kooti may not have directly tackled environmental issues, it adeptly captured the challenges of urbanisation, notably pollution and waste management. Kampala grapples with environmental hurdles such as insufficient waste disposal systems, deforestation, and air pollution.

These challenges transcend mere environmental concerns; they significantly impact the overall quality of life in the city, giving rise to issues of hygiene and poor sanitation that, in turn, foster diseases like cholera.

In questioning the pricing of electric power in Uganda, Kafeero sheds light on the paradox of a nation generating its power but pricing it exorbitantly domestically. The persisting challenge of load shedding further compounds the frustrations expressed in the poignant lyrics.

Cultural, social significance

The song serves as a vibrant portrayal of Kampala’s unique nightlife, acting as a sonic representation of the city’s identity and spirit. In this dynamic environment, events, celebrations, and gatherings seamlessly weave together, connecting people through shared memories and experiences.

The artiste sheds light on the prevalence of prostitutes and their distinctive traits, emphasising the surge in their numbers and their desire for the formalisation of their activities. Additionally, he draws attention to the widespread presence of witchcraft within the community, manifesting itself in various spaces such as workplaces and businesses.

The social fabric is further explored, particularly through media channels, with a focus on the tabloid industry. During the song’s era, these publications often featured naked pictures of city dwellers who revelled in the pursuit of enjoyment.

The rising number of night prayer spaces is highlighted, accompanied by authorities’ unsuccessful attempts to curb their proliferation. The artiste’s commentary on alcohol is comprehensive, addressing its omnipresence in the narrative. Notably, he critiques the misuse of power by men in uniform, who, when influenced by alcohol, resort to violence. This aspect of the lyrics remains poignant and relevant today, denouncing the alarming trend where those responsible for maintaining order escalate conflicts with lethal force.

The artiste also touches upon ongoing discussions about alcohol consumption regulations, specifically addressing the timing of its initiation. Despite these deliberations, concrete resolutions seem elusive, with debates around when and how to regulate alcohol consumption repeatedly reaching dead ends.

Kafeero at a glance

Paul Job Kafeero, renowned as the Golden Boy of Africa, left an indelible mark on the Ugandan musical landscape. Celebrated for his contributions to Kadongo Kamu, Kafeero’s illustrious career spanned two decades, marked by 83 songs across 21 albums. His 1994 hit, Walumbe Zaaya, a poignant reflection on death, catapulted him to musical stardom and earned him a gold medal at the Cairo music festival.

Born in 1970 in Kyaggwe, Kafeero’s journey to musical prominence faced familial resistance, but his passion prevailed.

From humble beginnings, he founded the Pluto Boys in 1987 and later formed the Kulabako Guitar Singers in 1992, leading the group until his untimely death in 2007.

Kafeero’s influence extended beyond his musical prowess. He was a multifaceted artiste, composing, singing, playing the guitar, and dramatising his performances. His compositions, rooted in rich Luganda tradition, addressed social issues with humour and unexpected contrasts. Kafeero’s lyrical depth and dedication to preserving Kadongo Kamu’s essence solidified his place as a contemporary icon in Ugandan music.