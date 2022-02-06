Kagame, Uhuru pledge seamless flow of goods from Mombasa port

Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Paul Kagame meet at State House, Nairobi, on February 3, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY | STATE HOUSE KENYA

By  Johnson Kanamugire

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The commitment which came days after the Gatuna-Katuna border crossing between Uganda and Rwanda reopened, may mean an imminent uninterrupted flow of goods from the port of Mombasa from now on.
  • A dispatch from State House in Nairobi said the two leaders who met in Nairobi on Thursday discussed “a wide range of areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade and transport,” as well as other continental issues.
  • And President Kenyatta welcomed Rwanda’s move to reopen the Gatuna-Katuna border, saying “it will ease the movement of goods and people between the two neighbouring countries.”

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta have agreed to ensure a smooth flow of goods between their borders, after a key route was reopened on January 31.

