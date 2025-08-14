Kagezi Murder case: Agasirwe protests prolonged detention

Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court on Thursday heard heated exchanges between the prosecution and defence over the pace of investigations in the high-profile murder case of former senior police officer Nixon Agasirwe, who is protesting what he calls prolonged detention.

Agasirwe, together with former Flying Squad operative Abdu Noor Ssemujju alias Minana, is charged in connection with the 2015 assassination of top state prosecutor Joan Kagezi.

State Attorney Elima Dorren, standing in for Chief State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka, told Grade One Magistrate Daphine Ayebare that police were yet to complete their inquiries.

“Your Worship, the matter is coming for mention today. We are informed by the police that investigations are incomplete and they need more time to conclude the remaining inquiries. We therefore pray that the matter be adjourned to enable the investigation process and that the accused persons be further remanded until the next date,” Ms Elima submitted.

However, Agasirwe’s lawyer, Mr Michael Akampulira, objected to the repeated adjournments.

“Your Worship, the accused was first arrested on May 21, 2025. He was detained at Kireka Flying Squad headquarters for two weeks and later transferred to the Joint Anti-Terrorism Headquarters in Mbuya for another two weeks. He was charged in this court almost a month after arrest,” Mr Akampulira said.

“Since then, we have had about three adjournments and the prosecution gives the same reason — that investigations are incomplete. The High Court has in numerous decisions discouraged the habit of arresting first and then beginning investigations,” he added.

Mr Akampulira further noted that his client had previously faced similar charges before the General Court Martial, where he spent five years in detention before the case was withdrawn.

“He is surprised the same charges are being resurrected with the same inquiries. All he wants is justice. If they are ready, let them fix the matter for hearing. If not, he should be released and they can rearrest him when they have sufficient evidence. This should be the last adjournment on grounds of incomplete investigations,” he argued.

In response, Ms Elima insisted the defence was misrepresenting the law and facts of the case.

“Your Worship, it appears the defence is not aware of the charges. The accused persons are being charged with murder, and both have not spent the mandatory 180 days on remand,” she said.

“The Constitution under Article 23 gives the prosecution six months within which to conclude investigations, especially in capital cases. Counsel’s complaint is therefore misplaced and premature,” Ms Elima added.

She dismissed claims that the withdrawal of earlier charges barred the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from reinstating them.

“It is the law that the DPP has the discretion to reinstate a case previously withdrawn under Article 120 of the Constitution. Being a capital matter, counsel is advised to take such concerns to the High Court which has jurisdiction to try the case. This court cannot entertain applications on the propriety of the charges,” she said.

Ms Elima prayed for more time to conclude the remaining investigations, noting that the state was still within the 180 days allowed by law.

In rejoinder, Mr Akampulira faulted the prosecution for failing to update the court on the progress of its inquiries.

“The state cannot keep coming to the same court with the same explanation. They have not even told us whether inquiries are at an advanced stage or just beginning. This is not a bail application, it is simply a complaint my client is entitled to make. What we expect is for the court to tell the state to complete investigations so the matter can be committed for trial. My client is ready to defend himself before any competent court,” he said.

In her ruling, Ms Ayebare noted that no formal application had been filed for her to determine beyond the complaint raised.

“The Constitution allows the state 180 days to commit an accused person. That period is still ongoing, given the time they were brought before this court. As for the issue of the case having been previously withdrawn by the DPP, you are advised to make a proper application before the High Court which has jurisdiction to address those concerns,” she ruled.

The case was adjourned to September 3, 2025, for mention, and the accused were further remanded.