Kagezi murder suspects committed to High Court for trial

Four people accused of murdering former state prosecutor Joan Kagezi have been committed to the High Court for trial.

Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court presided over by Mr Erias Kakooza Wednesday committed the suspects; Daniel Kisekka Kiwanuka, John Kibuuka alias Musa, John Massajjage alias Badru alias Chongo and Nasur Abdallah Mugonole, for the trial to commence.

“You are hereby committed to the High Court for trial at the next convenient court session,” he ruled.

The suspects were committed after the DPP informed court that evidence and witnesses to pin the accused were available.

Among the witnesses is a witch doctor from Kayunga District who reportedly performed rituals on the suspects after committing a criminal offence.

“The witch doctor confirmed to investigators that indeed he performed rituals on Kiwanuka, Kibuuka, and Mugonole immediately after the murder of Joan Kagezi to protect them from being arrested. The three paid for his services of performing the rituals and left his shrine,” read the court documents.

According to the indictment, Massajjage complained that the deposit of the money he got was spent on a witch doctor to tie the case and that he would also be called to testify as a witness during the trial.

“During his interview, Kiwanuka himself revealed to investigators that following the murder of Joan Kagezi, three of them, including Kibuuka and Mugonole went to a witch doctor in Kayunga to perform some rituals on them to protect and prevent them from being arrested for the murder of Joan Kagezi. Kiwanuka secured the witch doctor who was personally known to him and led the other two there,” read the court records adding that Kiwanuka revealed the identity of the witch doctor to investigators.

Prosecution alleges that the witch doctor identified Kiwanuka, Kibuuka and Mugonole during an identification parade at the Police and that relevant identification parade reports will be used as evidence on trial.

It is alleged that in August 2023, the police obtained information and leads on the location of Massajjage and that he was tracked and arrested from Wandegeya where he was doing business as a Boda Boda rider before he was questioned on the allegations of terrorism and murder of Joan Kagezi to which he denied knowledge.

The state contends that Kiwanuka confessed to having participated in the murder of Kagezi together with Kibuuka, Massajjage and Mugonole. He revealed that he brought the deal to murder the former prosecutor and also provided the two guns and paid each of them Shs500,000 cash as a deposit to execute the murder.

Evidence presented shows that Kibuuka shot and killed Joan Kagezi while Massajjage was the motorcycle rider that carried Kibuuka to commit the murder and that the two escaped on the same motorcycle.

Among the documents and physical exhibits the prosecution intends to rely on include; a postmortem report, photographs, cartridges, bullet head, crime scene investigation report, sketch map, evidence recovery log, evidence photographic logs, motor vehicle inspection report, mobile network clusters and technical report.

Others are identification parade reports, cybercrime reports and other forensic reports, exhibit slips, search certificates, charge and caution statements of the accused, applications and court orders, call data printouts, PFS17A PFs24, request letters for forensic analysis, DNA analysis and mobile telephones.

Prosecution alleges that the accused persons murdered the deceased to influence the government or intimidate the public or a section of the public and for political, religious and economic aims. During the commission of the murder, the accused persons acted indiscriminately without due regard for the safety of others or property.