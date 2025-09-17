Kagezi murder: Witnesses link suspects to phone records

The International Crimes Division (ICD) of the High Court has continued hearing testimony in the trial of three men accused of murdering Senior Principal State Attorney Joan Kagezi, with prosecution witnesses presenting technical intelligence findings, details of arrest operations, and identification of key suspects.

The trio appeared before a panel of four justices led by Justice Andrew Bashaija, sitting with Justices Joyce Kavuma, Duncan Gaswaga, and Kazibwe Kawumi.

Prosecution witness number eight, Lt Frank Nyakairu, 54, led by Assistant Directors of Public Prosecutions Lino Anguzu and Thomas Jatiko, told court that he is a serving military officer attached to the Ministry of Defence under intelligence security, formerly the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

“My role in this matter was technical intelligence where I was tasked in 2015 to pick cluster information at Kiwatule at the murder scene of Joan Kagezi,” Lt Nyakairu testified.

He explained that by clusters he meant telephone numbers that were active at the location and time of the murder. He was part of a team of investigators selected by former Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura and headed by former CID director Grace Akullo.

“I was given Kagezi’s two telephone lines, MTN and Mango. The reason was that evening she travelled from home in Kiwatule, via Kololo–ICD to Serena. Akullo wanted me to map all those areas where Joan passed,” he said.

Lt Nyakairu said court orders were secured in 2015 for MTN and UTL to provide the data, which he analyzed using computer software designed to uncover hidden patterns in organized crime investigations.

He told court that suspects initially arrested at the time were cleared by this analysis, as they were not near the scene and had no communication links. The team was later disbanded.

In August 2023, Nyakairu said he was recalled by CID director AIGP Tom Magambo to resume investigations.

“He told me intelligence information pointed to one Tom Masajjagge as one of the shooters. He requested me to check in the earlier clusters and indeed I found that number 0753873888 appeared in the clusters of Kiwatule,” he testified.

According to Nyakairu, the number was active at 7:10pm on March 30, 2015, at the Kiwatule mast. He later tracked another number, 0709842214, belonging to Daniel Kiwanuka Kisekka, which was located in Bombo Town Council in October 2023.

“The tracking team found the user at Bombo Police Station as a robbery suspect. Upon profiling, it was established that Kisekka had deserted UPDF in the mid-2000s and fled with two rifles,” he added,

He said a third number, 0705630083, linked to John Kibuuka, was also picked at the Kiwatule mast at 7:23pm on the night of the shooting.

However, he told court that Airtel later informed investigators that the numbers became inactive in 2015 and were re-assigned, making it impossible to retrieve historical call data. He submitted a report of his analysis in November 2023.

During cross-examination, defence lawyers asked what evidence showed the numbers belonged to the accused. Nyakairu replied: “They were given to me by the Director CID.”

Asked whether the numbers were registered in the suspects’ names, he said: “By then there was no registration as it only began after the kidnap and murder of Susan Magara in 2018.”

The ninth prosecution witness, SP Edward Kisita, officer in charge of Nakaseke Police Station, testified about the arrest of Masajjagge.

He said that on August 22, 2023, while attached to the Counter-Terrorism Directorate, he received instructions from SP Boaz Katuzeyo about a suspect believed to have been involved in the Kagezi murder.

“The description was of a boda-boda rider who always wore shades and a helmet. We tried to arrest him on two occasions but missed him. On August 24 at about noon, the person of the same description appeared and we arrested him,” SP Kisita said.

He told court the suspect resisted arrest but was subdued by the team and later identified as Masajjagge, a one-eyed man, consistent with the intelligence description.

The tenth prosecution witness, Daniel Mukisa, 53, a farmer and LC I chairperson of Buziri parish in Buvuma District, also testified.

He told court he knew accused person Nsanja Sam as a resident and former secretary for information on his committee.

Mukisa said in April 2015, Nsanja introduced him to a visitor he described as his in-law, later identified as Masajjagge.

“On April 14 at about 3am to 4am, I saw 14 missed calls from Nsanja’s number. Later, when newspapers came out, I saw the photograph of the same person, Masajjagge, as a wanted suspect in the murder of Joan Kagezi with a Shs20 million bounty placed on him by police,” Mukisa testified.

He said he called police to report the matter but by the time officers reached Buvuma, Masajjagge had escaped.

Court also heard that Nsanja himself identified his in-law in the dock, testifying that he was shocked to see him in 2015 with only one eye when he used to have both.

During the hearing, the defence objected to tendering in the cluster documents on grounds that they were not authored by the witness and not shown to have been in his custody.

Prosecution clarified it was not seeking to tender them as exhibits but only for identification purposes. The court allowed the documents to be marked for identification.

The trial continues tomorrow.



