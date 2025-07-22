Kagoma voters reject MP Walyomu over lack of development

Voters in Kagoma Constituency have overwhelmingly rejected incumbent Member of Parliament Moses Walyomu, accusing him of failing to deliver on key development promises and focusing instead on superficial handouts like hoes.

Mr Walyomu, an NRM-leaning independent seeking a third term, was defeated in the recent NRM primaries by Fredrick Munirwa, who had previously contested twice for the seat. This time, Munirwa clinched the NRM flag, riding on a wave of dissatisfaction with the incumbent’s performance.

Residents say they are tired of what they describe as "cosmetic politics" that has left the constituency lagging in critical areas such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, and youth employment.

“We didn’t send Walyomu to Parliament to distribute hoes. We already have hoes in our homes,” said Mr Mbudu Raston, a resident of Mabira Village in Butagaya Sub-county. “This is backward thinking. We are farmers, yes, but what we need is access to modern agricultural tools, not handouts.”

Ms Sarah Kateme, a local businesswoman, echoed similar frustrations. “We need proper roads, functioning schools, well-equipped health centres, and decent jobs for our youth, not empty rhetoric and political gimmicks,” she said.

Mr Yasin Kigobere, another resident, accused the legislator of being divisive. “He has done nothing substantial. Instead, he has promoted conflict and surrounded himself with unproductive individuals who isolate themselves from the community.”

Mr Sula Mukalazi added that Mr Walyomu is only visible at funerals. “He disappears when it comes to development matters. We voted him in to bring change, but we’ve seen none.”

In response, Mr Walyomu claimed the primary elections were marred by bribery, intimidation, and vote tampering in favour of his opponent. He announced plans to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking to his supporters at his home on Monday, Mr Walyomu said he would not be silenced. Amid placards and banners bearing his name, supporters rallied behind his decision to stay in the race.

“We will not allow the system to silence us. We must fight for justice, fairness, and ensure that people’s voices are heard. I’m not focused on the party card. I will stand as an independent and continue to seek votes for President Museveni,” Mr Walyomu said.

However, Mr Munirwa, the NRM flag bearer, said he was unfazed by Mr Walyomu’s decision to run independently. “The voters have already made their choice. They want a representative focused on real development and effective leadership,” he said.

“My opponent has promised to return with violence, but we’re not concerned. We’ll stay focused on our mission to win and serve the people of Kagoma,” he added.





