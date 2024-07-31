Kagulu Rock climbing challenge set to attract record 40,000 hikers

This year’s Kagulu Rock Climbing Challenge is expected to draw over 40,000 participants and will be attended by Kyabazinga William Nadiope IV, along with First Deputy Premier and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga.

Busoga Kingdom Minister of Tourism and Heritage, Ms Hellen Namutamba, announced that the annual event will take place on August 17 in Miru Village, Kagulu Sub-county, Buyende District.

“The Kyabazinga is expected to be chief climber, Ms Kadaga will be the chief guest, among other dignitaries, while over 40,000 participants are expected,” Ms Namutamba said on Monday.

Basoga who migrated from Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom through Lake Victoria several years ago trace their origin to Kagulu Rock. It is believed that upon his arrival atop the rock, which is 3,600 feet Above Sea Level, Prince Mukama Namatukula of Bunyoro Kingdom made it his residence.

Busoga Sub-region boasts of over 50 tourist sites, but Kagulu Rock is the second to the Source of the Nile in terms of attracting tourists, the former’s site manager, Mr Michael Kirya, said.

“We receive between 600 and 1,500 visitors monthly, with some coming to spend a night,” he said, adding that people have started coming ahead of the event to prepare what they are going to sell to the visitors and tourists.

The area LC1 chairman, Mr Willison Musobya, said people have been reaping from the event amidst some challenges, and urged authorities not to only focus on the main day, but on daily income-generating activities for sustainability.

Ms Jessica Mutesi, a resident dealing in crafts, said she makes money whenever the event is approaching and has since placed orders for a variety of items ranging from caps, cups, and key holders, among others.

Mr Austin Dhikusooka, another resident, said because of Kagulu Rock, the community continues to enjoy social services like water, electricity and easy transportation due to routine road maintenance.

The government, through the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, injected Shs2b in the construction of staircases to attract all categories of participants and make scaling the rock less tedious.

Buyende District Tourism Officer, Ms Judith Bitali, said the staircases have made Kagulu Rock “more appealing” and “transformed the area”.

However, prior to the government effort of setting up the staircases, former President, Idi Amin, had only set them up in steep areas to enable him scale to the top and “have a clear view of neighbouring Teso and Lango Sub-regions.”

Buyende District LC5 Chairperson Mr. Michael Kanaku raised concerns about land encroachment around Kagulu Rock, which complicates efforts to attract investors to the region.

During the unveiling of new cultural tourism sites in Namutumba and Mayuge Districts in June, Ms. Kadaga directed State Minister for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development Ms. Persis Namuganza to secure land titles for all tourism sites in the Busoga sub-region.