Kainerugaba tells youth  to emulate Museveni

The Commander of Land Forces in Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has urged the youth to emulate President Museveni so that they can transform the country.

In a message delivered by Col Anatoli Nuwagira, Gen Muhoozi who was the chief guest at Rwampara Youth Day Celebrations at the weekend, reminded the youth of their role in social-economic transformation.

“Uganda has around 77 percent of the youth under the age of 30. This is an indication that you have a big role to play in transforming this country.

“If your energy, determination and motivation are well oriented towards making this country better, Uganda will be unstoppable. Therefore, it is a challenge to the youth that a better country begins with you. We need to learn from the example of our current President who in his youth in 1960s started mobilising peasants in his home district to embrace modern methods of farming,” Gen Muhoozi said.

He also implored the young people to embrace technology and mindset change.

“The President has always guided on the need for security and stability. Therefore, in these times of terrorism, you are urged to be vigilant and help the security forces to fight those vices and make Uganda a better country to live in, to invest in and grow in,” Gen Muhoozi added.

Western Youth MP Edson Rugumayo said Covid-19 pandemic has taught young people that they need to stop the ‘degree syndrome’, but rather acquire skills that will help them circumvent world challenges.

“At a certain point, we are confronted with new challenges and it takes the initiative of young people to look through them and become innovative,” he said.

The Rwampara District Woman MP, Ms Molly Asiimwe, who organised the celebration that included Miss Rwampara contest and a football match, said the government should focus on developing talents of the youth.

“We want to see many young people compete at an international stage,” Ms Asiimwe said.

The district youth chairperson, Mr Brian Muhimbura, asked the government to increase the slots of youth joining security forces.