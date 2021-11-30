Kainerugaba tells youth  to emulate Museveni

Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Commander of Land Forces. PHOTO/FILE

By  Felix Ainebyoona

What you need to know:

  • In a message delivered by Col Anatoli Nuwagira, Gen Muhoozi who was the chief guest at Rwampara Youth Day Celebrations at the weekend, reminded the youth of their role in social-economic transformation.

The Commander of Land Forces in Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has urged the youth to emulate President Museveni so that they can transform the country.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.