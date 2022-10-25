Kakumiro authorities close market over invasion of traders from Mubende

The authorities in Kakumiro District on Tuesday morning closed the Kakumiro town council weekly market after traders from Ebola-hit areas flooded the market.

The market located in Kakumiro town was flooded with hundreds of traders from Mubende, Kasanda, Mityana, Kibaale, Kyankwanzi, Hoima and Kagadi among other districts.

The Kakumiro Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Monday Ernest Kaliisa told the Monitor that the market was closed because there are several traders crossing from Mubende and Kasanda districts which are currently under lockdown.

“People who have come here claim to have come from Kampala, Mityana but there are some who have come from Ebola hit-districts of Mubende and Kasanda. We have now ordered them to leave the market,” he said.

The Kakumiro District chairman, Mr Joseph Sentayi said: “I got several calls from our local vendors informing us of some traders who have come from Mubende and Kasanda districts. We are doing it for the sake of preventing the spread of Ebola.”

Ms Janipher Kinyenye, a local food vendor wondered how traders from Mubende and Kasanda beat security checkpoints to cross over to Kakumiro District.

“I hear there is a lockdown in Mubende and Kasanda and I want to know how they passed through all security checkpoints mounted along the borders to reach here. We had come prepared to work and now they are telling us to go back,” he said.