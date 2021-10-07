Kakumiro mother, baby die in hands of traditional birth attendant

By Alex Tumuhimbise More by this Author

Police and health authorities in Kakumiro District are investigating circumstances under which a mother and her baby died in the hands of a traditional birth attendant.

The deceased, identified as Ms Faustina Namukisa, and a mother of four was a resident of Kyabeya village in Nalweyo town council, Kakumiro District.

The incident happened on Sunday at the home of Ms Jenerus Kemigisha who is a traditional birth attendant.

The Kakumiro District Assistant Health Officer in charge of the child and maternal department, Ms Mary Asumputa said they have started investigations on how the mother together with her baby died in the hands of a traditional birth attendant.

After the incident, Ms Kemigisha was arrested and is currently in police custody.

“She was at Nalweyo Health Center III on September 29 where she was checked and advised to come back to the same facility for delivery. She instead opted to go to a traditional birth attendant and unfortunately died,” Ms Asumputa said.

She said that traditional birth attendants are not allowed to assist pregnant mothers in delivery because they are not qualified, adding that they can only escort expectant mothers to the health facilities.

The Kakumiro District Police Commander, Mr Edgar Kulayigye confirmed that they arrested the suspect to aid the investigation.

“The suspect has been arrested and faces charges of criminal negligence. She will be taken to court soon,” he said.

Last year, in Kiseke village, Igayaza town council, another mother died after delivering at the home of a traditional birth attendant.

In August, another woman identified as Jacklyne Mugambagye, 35, died with her baby after delivering at a local health clinic in Mwitanzigye Sub County.

The government outlawed traditional birth attendants in 2010 arguing they cannot handle hemorrhaging in women, which contributes to 42 per cent of maternal deaths.