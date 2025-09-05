Kakumiro residents riot over arrest of NRM flag bearer accused of 'slapping' PM Nabbanja

The Police in Kakumiro District on Thursday dispersed rowdy protesters who were opposed to the remand of Mr Onesmus Twinamatsiko, the parliamentary flag bearer for Bugangaizi East Constituency, over allegations of slapping Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

Mr Twinamatsiko was arrested in Hoima City on Wednesday and arraigned before the Kibaale Chief Magistrate’s Court presided over by Ms Nasifa Namayanja.

He faces charges of assault and causing bodily harm to the Prime Minister after allegedly assaulting her during a scuffle at the declaration of NRM party primary results for parliamentary elections on July 17, at the Kakumiro NRM offices.

Though he pleaded not guilty and applied for bail, the magistrate remanded him to Kibaale Government Prison until September 10.

MP hopeful Onesmus Twinamasiko (C) is escorted by Kibaale Prison officials on September 3, 2025 following his remand over alleged assault charges. PHOTO/COURTESY

Following his detention, protests erupted in Kisiita Town Council, where residents engaged in running battles with police for several hours before they were overpowered.

Demonstrators carrying placards demanded the immediate release of Twinamatsiko, accusing top leaders of injustice, sectarianism, hatred, and dirty politics.

Placards bore messages such as: “Nabbanja free our Onesmus, we are tired of confusion, tribal sentiments, and harassment. Nabbanja, why do you hate Bafuruki?”

The protesters, including women, youth, and the elderly, insisted that Twinamatsiko’s arrest was politically motivated and aimed at frustrating his parliamentary bid.

“We cannot accept this kind of injustice and dirty politics by leaders who are supposed to unite us. We want our flag bearer released immediately. This is intrigue and sectarianism promoted by those in high positions,” Ms Jane Tukamushaba, one of the demonstrators, said.

Mr Joseph Sentayi Senkusu, the LC5 Chairperson of Kakumiro and one of the sureties for the accused whose bail was denied, also criticized the arrest.

“We want the plaintiff to adduce evidence. We cannot continue with this impunity in our district,” he said.

The protesters further demanded President Museveni’s intervention to resolve the internal conflicts among top NRM leaders in the district, insisting that Twinamatsiko’s arrest was irregular and intended to weaken his political influence.

Protesters in Kakumiro District hold placards on September 4, 2025, demanding the release of Onesmus Twinamatsiko, who is currently on remand. PHOTO/COURTESY

Mr Moses Twimukye, LC3 Chairperson of Kisiita, said: “We shall continue to demonstrate until the court releases him. The Prime Minister is a problem in this area. She wants to influence politics from LC1 to LC5. This time, we have refused this injustice. Onesmus should be released because his arrest is politically motivated.”

However, police, commanded by ASP Peter Kuyemba, the officer in charge of Kisiita Police Station, swiftly moved in and dispersed the protesters, accusing them of organizing an illegal demonstration.

According to ASP Kuyemba, the residents had not notified the police in writing as required by law.

“We cannot just leave people to demonstrate illegally. They should have obtained permission from security agencies. Our work is to keep law and order and prevent crime. If we had allowed this illegal demonstration, there would have been more chaos and loss of property,” he said.

Background

Prosecution maintains that on July 17, during the primaries tallying, Twinamasiko assaulted Prime Minister Nabbanja while protesting the declaration of Aisha Agaba Black, the incumbent MP for Bugangaizi East, as the NRM flag bearer.

Despite the alleged incident, Twinamasiko was later confirmed as the party’s candidate for the constituency.